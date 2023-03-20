Youth Leadership Training for Life in a Changed Climate

Today is the official opening day of the admissions process for Bucket Brigade Academy summer program 2023. The application process is online. Information about the program and the application form can be found here:

academy.sbbucketbrigade.org

The Bucket Brigade Academy (BBA) is a community resilience training program for high school student leaders living in a changed climate.

Through hands-on volunteer deployments and positive leadership development, Bucket Brigade Academy teaches high school students how to organize, train and deploy the power of community in response to natural disasters and community crises. Building on the Bucket Brigade’s Community Self-Rescue System, developed for decades and honed during the humanitarian response to the Thomas Fire and Debris Flow, the Global Pandemic, the Alisal Fire, and 2023 winter flooding, our trainers put an emphasis on relationship building, safety and community organizing to help create a more connected and resilient Santa Barbara County.

BBA graduates will leave the programs with an understanding of the skills and abilities required to lead during a community crisis as well as to lead volunteer community service projects here in Santa Barbara County and beyond. Individual and Corporate Sponsorship opportunities available.