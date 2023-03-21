Chaucer’s Books Presents ‘The Last Messenger’ Book Signing with Kristin Johnson and Berkeley Johnson 

‘The Last Messenger’ by Kristin Johnson & Berkeley Johnson | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara authors Berkeley Johnson and Kristin Johnson will be at Chaucer’s Books to sign their new gripping sci-fi novel on March 23 from 6-7 p.m. These two proud authors (no relation, just the same last name) are looking forward to sharing their latest work, The Last Messenger. Set during the Civil War era, a cognizant machine on the brink of death lands on Earth to prepare humans for “The Destroyer,” an ancient enemy set on total decimation of any biological life. A group of unlikely friends are forced to come together in attempts to defend earth as they know it.

Kristin Johnson is an experienced and accomplished writer, blogger, and creative writing consultant. Her impressive resumé includes graduating from the professional writing program at USC, as well as being a dedicated member of the Society of Children’s Books Writers and Illustrators, and Palm Springs Women in Film and Television. It was at a writing conference where she met Berkeley Johnson. From the restaurant to the tequila brand, Berkeley Johnson is the infamous ‘Augie’ behind it all.

Kristin Johnson | Photo: Courtesy

What many do not know is that his narrative does not end with great drinks followed by great service. Humorist, poet, and now novelist, Berkeley Johnson has found a growing love for fiction. The two became instant friends, and it was a creative match made in Santa Barbara. Their complimentary writing styles and interests make them the perfect duo for an “out of this world” novel.

“I have always loved science fiction. There was a used book store (Pelucidar’s) in Berkeley where I grew up, and my Dad would take me there every weekend to trade in old books. It allowed me to read a couple of sci-fi books a week, and I soaked up Asimov, Bradbury, Vinge (my favorite), Heinlein, and Clarke over my formative years. I started writing poetry in the 80’s and articles for sports magazines in the 90’s, and finally got around to my true love of sci-fi in the last few years first with The Divinity Protocol and now, The Last Messenger. It is a change of pace from bars, restaurants, superconductors, and infrared cameras,” says Berkeley.

Berkeley “Augie” Johnson | Photo: Courtesy

Chaucer’s Books (3321 State St. chaucersbooks.com/event/store-book-signing-local-authors-berkeley-johnson-and-kristin-johnson)