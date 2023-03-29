2023 Annual Summer Camp Guide | Outdoor

2023 Annual

Wilderness Youth Project

Tides: Marine Biology and Outdoor Learning

Join in fun, sports, beach play, and the wonders of marine biology! Campers can surf, stand-up paddleboard, body board, and play beach games, with daily marine biology lessons and tide pool exploration!

Ages 6-15. Rincon Beach County Park, Carpinteria. Call (805) 364-2016 or email support@lanternsglobal.com.

lanternsglobal.com/tides-summer

A-Frame Surf

Ocean Adventures

Ocean Adventures is your complete summer beach camp with surfing, boogie boarding, beach games, and arts. Hot lunch and snacks are included.

Ages 5-14. Santa Claus Beach. Call (805) 684-8803 or email aframesam@yahoo.com.

summerbeachcamp.com

Alrededor del Mundo (Worldwide)

El Jardín Summer Camp Around the World

Put stamps in your passport as you travel to the most famous Spanish countries in this Spanish immersion summer camp. Participate in sports, games, activities, gardening, and art.

Ages 4-12. 5885 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria. Call (805) 314-4013 or email support@lanternsglobal.com.

lanternsglobal.com

Camp Elings: Outdoor Adventure

Enjoy perfect summer days of grass, trees, capture the flag, arts and crafts, slip-n-slides, kits, playgrounds, and more!

Ages 5-12. Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas Rd. Call (805) 569-5611 or email mbaker@elingspark.org.

elingspark.org

Farm Camp!

Campers will enjoy learning about animal care, farming, painting, clay making, crafts, read-aloud stories following a theme, as well as fun group games and activities!

Ages 4-12. 5885 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria. Call (805) 314-4013 or email support@lanternsglobal.com.

lanternsglobal.com

Junior Lifeguards

Participants will learn water safety, first aid, surf lifesaving, and more from professional beach lifeguards.

Ages 7-17. East Beach Pavilion Beach, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SummerCamp

Lobster Jo’s Beach Camp

Campers will enjoy a mix of sand and ocean activities, beach-themed arts and crafts, and games.

Ages 6-12. East Beach, Cabrillo Blvd. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SummerCamp

Nature Camp

Campers will enjoy singalongs, outdoor games, field trips, nature science, and a special family night with entertaining skits and awards.

Ages 6-12. Casa Las Palmas, 323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SummerCamp

Nature Rangers Wilderness Programs



Wilderness adventures, hands-on learning, interactive discovery, nature games, art, wildcrafting, environmental stewardship, open play, and a whole lot of fun!

Ages 4-9. Various (beautiful and wild) locations in Goleta and S.B. Call (805) 895-2110 or email tracy@nature-rangers.org.

nature-rangers.org/camp

Ocean Explorers

Campers will enjoy ocean and beach activities, including kayaking, stand-up paddling, and snorkeling, while learning about our local marine environment.

Ages 5-7 and 8-14. Paddle Sports Center, 117 Harbor Wy. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SummerCamp

Playland Club

Outdoor Camp (indoor too). Up to12 hours per day all summer! Sports/games, nature/adventures, fieldtrips, pop-ups, and more.

Ages K-12. S.B. Call (805) 697-1970 or email scott@playlandclub.com.

playlandclub.com

Summer Camp at the Botanic Garden:

Ages 5–6

Three different camps will allow young campers to connect with the natural world and each other through outdoor play, crafts, and exploration.

Ages 5-6. S.B. Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Rd. Call (805) 682-4726 x161 or email camp@sbbotanicgarden.org.

tinyurl.com/SB-Bot-Gar-Camp

Summer Camp at the Botanic Garden:

Ages 7–8

In one camp, campers will rely on their senses, another camp will focus on plant survival skills, and the third camp will offer outdoor artistic expression.

Ages 7-8. S.B. Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Rd. Call (805) 682-4726 x161 or email camp@sbbotanicgarden.org.

tinyurl.com/SB-Bot-Gar-Camp

Summer Camp at the Botanic Garden:

Ages 9–10

Older kids will discover “detective skills” used by plant scientists in one camp and learn naturalist techniques to explore nature in another.

Ages 9-10. S.B. Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Rd. Call (805) 682-4726 x161 or email camp@sbbotanicgarden.org.

tinyurl.com/SB-Bot-Gar-Camp

Wilderness Youth Project

Wilderness Youth Project connects kids to nature in small groups guided by inspired, skilled, and committed mentors and volunteers.

Ages 3-18. Various locations in Carpinteria, Goleta, and S.B. Call (805) 964-8096 or email info@wyp.org.

wyp.org