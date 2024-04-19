Sumo and Jo-Jo
Sumo
Sumo is a hunkalicious boy with a great personality and weighing in at a solid 75 lbs. He is a seasoned pro at 6 years old with all the wisdom and charm you could ever ask for. Sumo is an expert at walking on a leash and loves car rides. He really loves the journey. Our volunteers take him on outings where he struts his stuff in public and meets people like a superstar. Sumo’s world needs to bea cat-free zone, but don’t worry, he more than makes up for it with his love for humans. So if you’re looking for a four-legged companion who is equal parts cool and cuddly, call to find out more about Sumo today!
K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Sumo and other dogs for adoption. For adoption inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.
To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.
Meet JoJo!
This happy sweet girl is a husky mix and friend to all dogs and kids! (Unfortunately, not cats, so she needs a cat free home.) JoJo loves to play chase, and in general just hanging outside… even by herself! At about 30 lbs., she is a great size for people who wouldn’t have the space for a full size husky, and would like a smaller dog without the worry of stepping on them. To meet with JoJo, please call (805) 450-1010.
Kennels2Couches is a local to Santa Barbara 501c3 Non-Profit specializing in taking large breed dogs from High Kill shelters to give them a chance at life. To see about other adoptable dogs, or to become one of our MUCH needed loving fosters and continue the mission, please contact Kennels2Couches at (805) 450-1010, or info@kennels2couches.org.
Premier Events
Sat, Apr 20
12:00 AM
Los Olivos
Pup Crawl – Dog Adoption Event
Sat, Apr 20
11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Mosaic Makers Earth Day Market
Sun, Apr 21
10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Activating Your Christ Powers
Fri, Apr 19
9:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Soul Majestic and The Rahkas Live
Sat, Apr 20
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Leslie Judy’s Nautical Nightfall
Sun, Apr 21
10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Titanic Days
Sun, Apr 21
11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
The 2024 Santa Barbara Kite Festival
Sun, Apr 21
1:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Free Documentary Screening: “We Feed People”
Sun, Apr 21
4:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Earth Day Event: Film Screening & Town Hall Panel
Mon, Apr 22
4:00 PM
Santa Barbara
The Center for Feminist Futures at UCSB: Panel Responding to Attacks on Reproductive Justice
Thu, Apr 25
4:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Fair+Expo “Double Thrill Double Fun”
Fri, May 03
4:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Fair+Expo “Double Thrill Double Fun”
Sat, May 04
11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Community History Day
Sat, Apr 20 12:00 AM
Los Olivos
Pup Crawl – Dog Adoption Event
Sat, Apr 20 11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Mosaic Makers Earth Day Market
Sun, Apr 21 10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Activating Your Christ Powers
Fri, Apr 19 9:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Soul Majestic and The Rahkas Live
Sat, Apr 20 6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Leslie Judy’s Nautical Nightfall
Sun, Apr 21 10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Titanic Days
Sun, Apr 21 11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
The 2024 Santa Barbara Kite Festival
Sun, Apr 21 1:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Free Documentary Screening: “We Feed People”
Sun, Apr 21 4:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Earth Day Event: Film Screening & Town Hall Panel
Mon, Apr 22 4:00 PM
Santa Barbara
The Center for Feminist Futures at UCSB: Panel Responding to Attacks on Reproductive Justice
Thu, Apr 25 4:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Fair+Expo “Double Thrill Double Fun”
Fri, May 03 4:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Fair+Expo “Double Thrill Double Fun”
Sat, May 04 11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
You must be logged in to post a comment.