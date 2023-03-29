2023 Annual

Summer Camp Guide

Sleepaway

AHA! Digital Cleanse | Credit: Courtesy

AHA! Digital Cleanse

Teens are invited to spend five device-free days exploring nature and connection to themselves and others at the breathtaking El Capitan Canyon.

Ages 14-19. El Capitan Canyon, 11560 Calle Real. Call (805) 770-7200 x104 or email Isa@ahasb.org. ahasb.org

Amplify Sleepaway Camp

Empowering, award-winning music and arts summer camp serving girls from the neighborhood and around the world since 2012.

Ages 8-18. Besant Hill School, 8585 N. Ojai Rd., Ojai. Call (805) 699-5247 or email info@girlsrocksb.org.

girlsrocksb.org/amplify-sleep-away-camp

Camp Natoma

Join this week-long immersive wilderness experience! Campers will participate in all-outdoor activities, explore a creek-side oak woodland, and sleep outside.

Ages 7-17. 617 Cypress Mountain Dr., Paso Robles. Call (805) 316-0163 or email info@campnatoma.org.

campnatoma.org

Cate Sports Academy Baseball Camp

This week-long baseball camp offers overnight options.

Grades 3-11. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria. Call (805) 684-4127 x134 or email jessica_seriano@cate.org.

catesummerprograms.org

Circle V Ranch Camp & Retreat Center

Impacting children’s lives since 1945. Children will enjoy hiking, swimming, nature walks, archery, miniature golf, campfires, skits, and singing. Each session has a theme such as Carnival, Medieval, and Superheroes.

Ages 7-13. 2550 Hwy. 154 (across from Cachuma Lake). Call (805) 686-2696 or email fjacinto@svdpla.org.

circlevranchcamp.org

one. Soccer Schools

Elite residential and day soccer camps. Join one of the top soccer camps in the country.

Ages 5-18. Day: Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Rd., Goleta; Residential: Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria. Call (805) 845-6801 or email info@onescoccerschools.com.

onesoccerschools.com

Rancho Palomino S.B.

Activities include horses, archery, and cultural and fine arts!

Ages 5+. Location: TBA (S.B.). Call (805) 570-5075 or email ranchopalominosb@gmail.com.

ranchopalominosb.com