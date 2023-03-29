2023 Annual
Summer Camp Guide
Special Needs
Camp Wheez
Children with asthma are invited to join for a week of fun activities and asthma education.
Ages 6-12. First Presbyterian Church of S.B., 21 E. Constance Ave. Call (805) 681-7672 or email campwheez@sansumclinic.org.
sansumclinic.org/camp-wheez
Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital
Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp
For youth/young adults with physical disabilities who use or could use a wheelchair to participate in sports.
Ages 6-21. UCSB Recreation Center. Call (805) 569-8999 x82102 or email rvanhoor@sbch.org.
cottagehealth.org/wheelchaircamp
