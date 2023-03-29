2023 Annual

Summer Camp Guide

Special Needs

Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp | Credit: Courtesy

Camp Wheez

Children with asthma are invited to join for a week of fun activities and asthma education.

Ages 6-12. First Presbyterian Church of S.B., 21 E. Constance Ave. Call (805) 681-7672 or email campwheez@sansumclinic.org.

sansumclinic.org/camp-wheez

Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital

Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp

For youth/young adults with physical disabilities who use or could use a wheelchair to participate in sports.

Ages 6-21. UCSB Recreation Center. Call (805) 569-8999 x82102 or email rvanhoor@sbch.org.

cottagehealth.org/wheelchaircamp