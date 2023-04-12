Broadway in Santa Barbara Presents ‘Anastasia’

After the execution of the Russian royal family at the hands of the Bolsheviks, a rumor persisted throughout the land that one of the young Romanov princesses, a girl named Anastasia, had escaped her family’s grim fate. Years later, several women came forward claiming to be the lost princess, though none were ever confirmed as her highness. Anastasia, a Broadway show based on the animated film of the same name, follows one of these women, Anya, as she is groomed by two opportunistic conmen. They hope to pass her off as the lost princess for the reward money, but Anya’s buried memories betray a secret. Presented by the American Theatre Guild at The Granada Theatre, Anastasia is a fast-paced musical adventure that is entertaining for the whole family.

The musical follows Anya’s journey from orphan girl with no memories of the past to an opportunity to become someone special. She teams up with hustlers Vlad and Dmitri, who prepare her for the role of a lifetime. At the same time, a Bolshevik officer tasked with dispatching Anastasia if she is ever found is following their every move. Bryan Seastrom, who plays Vlad, says that at its core, Anastasia is a story of self-discovery. “It’s all about family and these characters discovering who they are … it’s about finding your family or finding what family means to you, finding where you belong.” He also says that this is an appropriate show for children 7 years and older. “It’s a little bit of a romance, an adventure story, certainly a comedy, too…. It really is a family show.”

Anastasia is presented as part of the Broadway in Santa Barbara series and runs April 25-26 at The Granada Theatre. See ticketing.granadasb.org/16419.