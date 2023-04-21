Man Struck and Killed by Train Near Gaviota on Friday

A man was struck and killed by a train north of Goleta Friday morning.

Pacific Surfliner’s Train 761 was traveling through Gaviota around 11:15 a.m. when it hit a man on the train tracks about a mile south of Mariposa Reina along the 16000 block of Highway 101, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck. County fire was among the agencies who responded to the incident and declared the man dead at the scene, Safechuck said.

No identifying details about the deceased have been released.

The train tracks were closed for approximately two hours while State Parks officials and law enforcement agencies remained at the scene. According to Pacific Surfliner, the train had resumed operations shortly after 1 p.m.