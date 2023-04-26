Free Mental Health Fair at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

After a three-year pause, the Cottage Mental Health Fair is back in person. The purpose of the fair is to provide information about mental illness, substance use disorders and services in the community.

This year’s fair will be held at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The event will feature 15-20 community nonprofit agencies covering topics ranging from mental health and wellness, substance use disorders, community resources, wellness and recovery.

As part of the event, a presentation will be offered from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.:

The Opioid Crisis: Fentanyl and Overdose – How to Save a Life with Narcan

Speaker: Morgan Gatzlaff, PharmD Board Certified Psychiatric Pharmacist, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

All are welcome. No registration is required. Enter and check in at the hospital’s main entrance on Pueblo Street. Validated parking is available in the visitor’s parking structure located on the corner of Pueblo and Castillo St. For more information, contact Frances McKinney at 805-569-7471 or fmckinne@sbch.org.

To commemorate National Mental Health Month, the Mental Health Fair is held annually in May at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Visit cottagehealth.org/mentalhealth to learn more.

