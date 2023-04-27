Venture through Wine Week with Vanessa Vin

In case you haven’t heard, this week is the Santa Barbara Independent’s Wine Week presented by Visit the Santa Ynez Valley! We have 33 establishments pouring $10 glasses of wine for seven days throughout Santa Barbara County. Vanessa Vin — certified sommelier and Indy food and wine writer — is going to be taking over our Instagram stories this weekend and hopping around to several different tasting rooms to sniff, swirl, and sip on what they’re pouring up for Wine Week. Be sure you’re following us over on Instagram @sbindependent so you don’t miss a thing.

Also, while you’re over on Instagram, share a photo of your own Wine Week experience and use #SBIndyWineWeek for a chance to win a $25 gift card to one of the participating establishments. If you are interested in learning more about Wine Week, keep flipping through these pages to the cover story. You can also visit independent.com/wineweek to get everything digitally, including an interactive Google map. Cheers!