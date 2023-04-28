2023 Santa Barbara Police Department Community Academy

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – April 28, 2023

The Santa Barbara Police Department is now accepting applications for the 2023 Community Academy. The academy will run for 6 weeks, meeting every Wednesday from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm between May 10 – June 14, 2023.

The Santa Barbara Police Department Community Academy is an engaging and informational opportunity for community members to learn more about the inner workings of SBPD. Community members will be able to meet with both sworn and professional staff during the academy experience. Community members will engage in various law enforcement topics, discuss, ask questions, and participate in a behind-the-scenes SBPD experience.

This is also an outstanding opportunity for people interested in a career at SBPD or those who want to learn more about the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The Community Academy is at no cost to the participants, and experiences may include:

Meeting the Chief of Police & Command Staff

Station Tour & Interactive SBPD History Briefing

New Police Station Update with Current Exterior and Interior Renderings

Communications Center Tour

Traffic Enforcement, Equipment & Collision Investigations

Driving Under the Influence Investigations

Community Action Team (e-bike patrol)

Patrol Operations

Police K-9 Demonstration

Crime Scene Investigation & Fingerprinting

Detectives & Investigations

Professional Standards and Learning About the Complaint Investigation Process

Mental Health Response Team

Volunteers in Policing (VIPs)

Police Officer Training Requirements (Inside look into the Police Academy)

Employee Recruitment and Wellness

Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office

Force Options and De-escalation Scenarios (Virtual and role-playing)

The opportunity to participate in police officer ride-alongs (Optional)

Visit our social media accounts, the Santa Barbara Police webpage, or click the link below to apply or obtain more information. You can also contact Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale with questions, eragsdale@sbpd.com or 805-897-2432.