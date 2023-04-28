City Fire Department Honors Volunteers

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – April 28, 2023

The City of Santa Barbara Fire Department hosted a Volunteer Appreciation Ceremony, to recognize and honor the hard work and dedication of their fire department volunteers on Wednesday, April 23, 2023.

The Fire Department is proud to work alongside local fire department volunteers, who have contributed their time, skills, and expertise to educate and prepare our communities in fire safety, emergency, and disaster preparedness. City Fire Department leadership say, without their tireless efforts, we would not be able to provide the essential services and programs that keep our community safe, including Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), LISTOS, Fire Safety House, and Santa Barbara Response Network.

During the ceremony, Fire Chief Chris Mailes acknowledged the fire department volunteers for their outstanding contributions, announced awards, and recognized those who have gone above and beyond in their service.

“We are incredibly grateful to our fire department volunteers who selflessly commit to our public education programs and logistical operations. Their contributions have made a significant impact on our department’s ability to serve our community.” said Fire Chief Chris Mailes. “This event is a small way to express our appreciation and gratitude and to celebrate their achievements.”

For more information about volunteer opportunities and community training, connect with Public Outreach here.

Contact: Liliana Encinas, Bilingual Public Outreach Coordinator/Public Information Officer

Phone: (805) 564-5778

Email: liencinas@santabarbaraca.gov