The Home Page | Castle Views and Golf Course Hijinks

I love my cozy little cottage in downtown Santa Barbara, and I remind myself daily how fortunate I am. If I did start daydreaming about a more exotic lifestyle, however, living like a princess in a castle overlooking the French Riviera might be at the tippy-top of the list. Well, dreamers take note: Princess Margaret of Denmark’s luxurious estate, built in the 1920s into the stone walls of a fortress, is for sale by auction on May 16. Known as La Carriere, the five-bedroom, six-bath house has multiple terraces overlooking the turrets and ramparts of the castle-like fortress. If the stone grotto pool isn’t your style, soak up the sun in the Jacuzzi on the rooftop terrace overlooking the Villefranche Bay and the Cap Ferrat.

There’s even a video to help get the feel of the grounds — and the pronunciation of the names of the local landmarks.

Raindrops fell this past Wednesday night, but by Thursday morning, the green grass of Glen Annie Golf Club was sparkling in the sun and ready to host the annual Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) charity golf tournament. This year, proceeds from the tourney will benefit Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County, and their current affordable housing projects.

Volunteers from SBAOR’s community outreach and events committee organized the tournament, and joined forces with SBAOR staff and Habitat for Humanity’s staff and volunteers to make the day a success.

Generous real estate and affiliate company sponsors, including presenting sponsor 805 Title supported the sold-out event, with more than 140 golfers teeing up to support the cause.

Stay tuned for results of the fundraising efforts and to hear about what your local Realtors are up to next.

To learn more about our local branch of Habitat for Humanity, listen to this week’s segment of The Indy podcast, hosted by Alexandra Goldberg and featuring Habitat CEO Jessica de L’Arbre. One sound bite that caught my ear was that 30 percent of homeowners in Santa Barbara are low-income households, and of those households, 62 percent are in need of a critical home repair. Learn more by listening!



Whether dreaming of a castle or working on your own cozy cottage, enjoy your Sunday, and take a look at this week’s Independent for all sorts of inspiration!