Collective Cultures Creating Change Receives Racial Equity Funds

C4 Lompoc – Collective Cultures Creating Change (C4) is pleased to announce that they were recently awarded a grant in the amount of $78,473 over one year from The Racial Equity Fund of Santa Barbara County, which will support the implementation of a Self Healing Communities Project in Lompoc.

The Racial Equity Fund of Santa Barbara County, in partnership with The Fund For Santa Barbara, is an initiative that aims to effect the culture and policy for systemic change necessary to advance racial equity and justice, and reverse the legacy of slavery and effects of racism in Santa Barbara County.

“We are deeply grateful to Santa Barbara County and to The Fund for Santa Barbara for awarding C4 this funding. We are excited to implement this project and think the Self Healing Communities approach will be particularly helpful in the community of Lompoc. We believe the project will allow us to build agency within the community to reduce violence, improve outcomes for youth and catalyze systemic change. Together with the community and system actors, we will create the change they wish to see.”, said Yasmin Dawson, C4 President.

Project activities will include engaging the community, fostering grassroots leadership, and working together to identify and implement solutions and healing. In the process, we will build upon existing community strengths and assets while also growing awareness about Adverse Childhood Experiences and the effects of trauma. Through this work, C4 seeks to reduce youth violence and improve outcomes for Lompoc’s children and families.

C4 is a coalition that identifies resources required to connect individuals with organizations, thereby ensuring that all members have equal opportunities to thrive as productive members of society. Its vision is to serve as a resource for Lompoc organizations and individuals to come together to create and sustain a community free of violence, that respects the value of all its members regardless of race, ethnicity, age, gender identity, sexual orientation, religious beliefs, political beliefs, or economic status.