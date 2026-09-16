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Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant will read You Belong in the Wild at Storytime in the Museum Backyard on October 3, 2026.

· The event encourages children from all backgrounds to see themselves in nature and science.

· The first 50 participating families will receive a free copy of the book.

· Free books are provided by The Cheeryble Foundation in memory of Steve Hicks.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History invites families to a special edition of Storytime in the Backyard featuring acclaimed wildlife ecologist, author, and television host Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant on Saturday, October 3, 2026, from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM in the Museum Backyard.



Credit: Courtesy

Dr. Rae will read from her new children’s picture book, You Belong in the Wild, a heartfelt and empowering story that encourages children of all backgrounds to see themselves as explorers, scientists, and stewards of the natural world. Following the reading, Dr. Rae will sign books and meet families.



The event aligns with the Museum’s commitment to connecting all communities with nature and science. Through themes of representation, curiosity, and belonging, You Belong in the Wild helps young readers recognize that the outdoors is a place for everyone.



“Stories like this one show children the endless possibilities available to them, no matter their background,” said Museum Director of Education Maggie Romero. “Dr. Rae’s message is a powerful reminder that every young person belongs in nature, in science, and in the pursuit of discovery.”

The first 50 families to participate will receive a free copy of You Belong in the Wild. The books are being provided through a generous donation from The Cheeryble Foundation in memory of Steve Hicks, supporting the Museum’s efforts to make educational resources and opportunities more accessible to underserved children and families.



The program will be especially engaging for children ages eight and under and their caregivers. Storytime will take place at the stump circle in the Museum Backyard and is included with Museum admission. Museum Members receive free admission. The event location is ADA accessible.



To help ensure broad access to this inspiring experience, the Museum is reminding prospective attendees of its Museums for All discount. SNAP/CalFresh EBT cardholders can present their current card and photo ID at Admissions to receive Museum entry for $5 per person for up to four people. (This discount is active every day of the year at the Museum and its sister campus, the Sea Center on Stearns Wharf.)



Learn more about the event on the Museum’s calendar.



About the Book

You Belong in the Wild is a stunning, heartfelt picture book in which a young child with a love for science discovers that even if it seems like the professionals in the wild don’t look like you, you do belong there. Despite living in the city, Noa has always been drawn to the wilderness. She obsesses over nature documentaries and endlessly recounts wildlife facts to her mom, but Noa doesn’t feel like there’s a place for her in the wild. To convince her otherwise, her mom takes Noa on a wilderness adventure at a nearby state park, where she meets a new role model, learns about Black women who have carved out a place in wilderness science, and realizes that nature is full of diversity.

You Belong in the Wild is complete with more than thirty unique, full-color illustrations by bestselling illustrator Sawyer Cloud, ideal for young readers aged four to eight. You Belong in the Wild teaches young readers of all backgrounds that they, too, should explore the outdoors and the natural world.



About the Author

Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant is a wildlife ecologist with expertise in uncovering how human activity influences carnivore behavior and ecology. She received her B.S. in environmental studies from Emory University, her M.S. in environmental studies from Yale University, and her Ph.D. in ecology and evolution from Columbia University. She is a research fellow with the National Geographic Society, with whom she has appeared on a variety of televised nature programs and for whom she went on a 20-city speaking tour as part of Nat Geo Live. She serves on The North Face’s Explore Fund Council, co-hosts Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom: Protecting the Wild on NBC, hosts the podcast Going Wild with Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant, produced by PBS, and has been featured in Vogue, Forbes, The New York Times, and The Los Angeles Times, among many others. She lives in California.



About the Illustrator

Sawyer Cloud is a self-taught artist living in Madagascar, her birth country. She is a passionate artist with a huge interest in the power of dreams and freedom. Previous titles include The Juneteenth Story by Alliah L. Agostini and Sugar Pie Lullaby by Carole Boston Weatherford, among many others. Sawyer loves music and has a long list of dreams to accomplish, including traveling around the world.