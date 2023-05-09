Santa Barbara Airport Launches Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 8, 2023

Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) is proud to be one of 200 airports across the world participating in the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program. This program enables people with varied disabilities, especially non-visible disabilities, to access the support they need and travel through SBA with enhanced ease.

Passengers with a disability may voluntarily choose to wear a Sunflower lanyard, or other Sunflower branded item, to discreetly indicate they need extra assistance or time. Airport staff are trained to recognize the Sunflower and are available to provide an even higher level of assistance and support as needed. Sunflower lanyards are available from SBA free of charge for either delivery or pick up. Visit SBA’s Sunflower program website to fill out the form to request a lanyard and learn more: https://flysba.com/sunflower

“The Santa Barbara Airport staff work every day to ensure the safety and ease of travel for all passengers. It is our goal to be innovative and forward thinking in how we can better serve our passengers that may have diverse accessibility needs. By participating in the Sunflower program passengers that may need just a little extra help can travel more easily knowing our staff are trained and ready to support them.” Christopher Hastert, Santa Barbara Airport Director.

The Airport is proud to have Alpha Resource Center as a key community partner in the effort to spread the word about the Sunflower program. Alpha Resource Center has been empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities for 70 years. To learn more visit https://alphasb.org. If you wish to be a community partner in this effort, contact SBA at Airport@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

For more information please visit FlySBA.com, or visit us on Facebook or Twitter.

ABOUT SANTA BARBARA AIRPORT

Santa Barbara Airport served over 1.2 million passengers in 2022 and is leading California Airports in post pandemic commercial service recovery. American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines serve the airport with 20 daily departures to 10 non-stop destinations – Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Oakland, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, San Francisco, and Seattle. SBA is a self-sustaining enterprise operated by the City of Santa Barbara.

Contact: Angi Daus, Marketing Supervisor

Phone: (805) 319-1400

Email: ADaus@SantaBarbaraCA.gov