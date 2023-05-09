The County of Santa Barbara has declared the month of May as Wildfire Community Preparedness Month
SANTA BARBARA, CA – The County of Santa Barbara has declared the month of May as Wildfire
Community Preparedness Month. The proclamation was made at the Board of Supervisors
meeting on May 2, 2023.
The threat of wildfires is becoming increasingly prevalent and dangerous, posing a greater risk
to people and property than ever before. Santa Barbara County has a well-documented history
of wildfires, which have increased in both probability and severity due to long-term drought and
climate change.
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department works closely with Operation Area partners to
respond to and reduce the risk of wildland fires. Wildfire Community Preparedness Month
encourages everyone to participate in fire prevention and preparedness activities at home,
work, school, and all locations, marking the beginning of a year-long effort to improve wildfire
awareness and safety.
Throughout the month of May, residents are encouraged to take the following actions:
- Create and maintain a defensible space of at least 100 feet around homes and other
structures.
- Develop and practice a family evacuation plan, including a designated meeting place and
multiple escape routes.
- Assemble an emergency supply kit with essential items, such as water, non-perishable
food, medication, important documents, and a change of clothes.
- Sign up for emergency alerts and notifications at Readysbc.org.
- Learn about local community resources and support for wildfire preparedness.
For more information on how to prepare for and prevent wildfires, please visit the Santa
Barbara County Fire Department’s website at
https://sbcfire.com/wpcontent/uploads/2022/08/ready_set_go.pd.
Contact Information:
Captain Scott Safechuck
Public Information Officer
Cell: 805-896-6336
Email: SSafechuck@countyofsb.org
Twitter: Scott Safechuck @SBCFireInfo
www.sbcfire.com