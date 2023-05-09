More Like This

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The County of Santa Barbara has declared the month of May as Wildfire Community Preparedness Month. The proclamation was made at the Board of Supervisors meeting on May 2, 2023. The threat of wildfires is becoming increasingly prevalent and dangerous, posing a greater risk to people and property than ever before. Santa Barbara County has a well-documented history of wildfires, which have increased in both probability and severity due to long-term drought and climate change. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department works closely with Operation Area partners to respond to and reduce the risk of wildland fires. Wildfire Community Preparedness Month encourages everyone to participate in fire prevention and preparedness activities at home, work, school, and all locations, marking the beginning of a year-long effort to improve wildfire awareness and safety. Throughout the month of May, residents are encouraged to take the following actions:

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.