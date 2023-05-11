Construction to Begin This Month on Alamo Pintado Creek Pedestrian Bridge Along State Route 154 Near Los Olivos

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A project to replace the Alamo Pintado Creek Pedestrian Bridge on the south side of State Route 154 near Los Olivos is expected to begin construction the week of Monday, May 22.

This project will also remove a retaining wall adjacent to the bridge and install rock slope protection.

The bridge will be closed to all pedestrians, bicyclists, and equestrians during construction. Bicyclists will need to use State Route 154 or a local street to cross the creek. State Route 154 shoulder and/or lane closures may be implemented periodically during construction. During work hours, one lane will always remain open with flaggers controlling traffic flow.

This bridge was constructed in 1912. In 1971, a new bridge structure, Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge was built on a new alignment 40 feet upstream from the original structure. At that time, local citizens contacted the State to preserve the 1912 structure so it could be used as a pedestrian/equestrian trail bridge.

The contractor for this $3.9 million project is M.C.M. Construction Inc. of North Highlands, CA. It is scheduled to be complete by Summer 2025.