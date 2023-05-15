San Marcos High Boys’ Golf Captures CIF-SS Division 2 Team Title

The San Marcos High boys’ golf team combined for a score of 366 and captured the CIF-SS Division 2 team championship on Monday at the River Ridge Victoria Lakes Golf Course in Oxnard.

The Royals shot five over par to win by two strokes over La Serna of Whittier.

“All year we’ve been talking about winning CIF and trying to make a run at state,” said San Marcos coach Jeff Ashton. “San Marcos has had so many good golf teams in the past.”

UC Davis-bound senior Leo Metzger shot four-under 68 to lead the way for San Marcos. Shams Jahngir-Arshad shot two-under 70. A key difference maker for San Marcos was the play of sophomore Graham Chapman, who shot a 73, giving San Marcos the boost it needed to capture the title.

“A lot of team’s have two or three players, but the difference between who wins and who doesn’t is who has the fourth and fifth guy who can score as well,” Ashton said. “Even though Leo and Shams were lower I would say the MVP of the round or the guy who played best compared to their average score was Graham.”

Jeffery Forester shot a 75 and Brody Richie shot 80 rounding out the five scores for San Marcos.

Based on Monday’s score San Marcos qualifies for Thursday’s SCGA Qualifying Tournament which will be played at River Ridge, Vineyard.