Santa Barbara’s Ad Hoc Committee on Homelessness Shares Key Findings, Recommendations

The City of Santa Barbara’s Ad Hoc Committee on Homelessness presented key findings and recommendations regarding the city’s day-to-day management of homelessness in a report to the City Council on Thursday, May 11.

Over the past year, the committee — composed of councilmembers Eric Friedman, Kristen Sneddon, and Michael Jordan and city staff liaisons Barbara Andersen and Elizabeth Stotts — has conducted research and stakeholder interviews to identify best practices for reducing homelessness at the city and county level.

Per the 2023 Point-in-Time Count, the city would need a total of 226 beds to address all individuals experiencing homelessness — whether they are sleeping on the streets or otherwise unsheltered — according to Andersen, senior assistant to the city administrator.

Recommendations include more emergency shelter beds and interim housing units (like DignityMoves’ tiny homes) to meet that need, as well as more opportunities for individuals to be stabilized and receive health care prior to being referred to or placed in permanent housing.

The report puts emphasis on beds for medical recuperative care and behavioral health treatment — a top priority across the county. According to the report, a significant percentage of the city’s unhoused population has chronic health conditions, substance-abuse disorders, and/or co-occurring mental-health disorders.

Andersen said the city is sharing its “day-to-day experiences with homelessness” to advocate for the reallocation and reprioritization of local resources. The report’s executive summary will soon be shared with other cities in the county, the League of California Cities, and Santa Barbara’s elected officials in Sacramento.

The city invested $9.8 million to address homelessness in the 2022 fiscal year and anticipates reporting the accomplishments, lessons learned, and any readjustments to their strategies in the coming months.

“Moving forward, the city has been focused on vetting locations for a daytime navigation center,” Andersen added. “One of the policy priorities is making sure that we have more daytime support for our unsheltered population when they’re required to leave an emergency shelter location and then return that evening.

The city is headed toward a non-congregate shelter model because it “gives people privacy and dignity,” Andersen said, and approximately 208 units are in the works. “In the next 12 to 18 months, things are going to be — we’re hoping — noticeably improved,” she said.