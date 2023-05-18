Community Environmental Council Raises $16.97 Million to Tackle Climate Change on Central Coast

The Santa Barbara–based nonprofit Community Environmental Council (CEC) has raised $16.97 million to help tackle climate change on the Central Coast, CEC chief executive officer Sigrid Wright announced on Wednesday.

With the help of more than 300 donors, the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival host surpassed the $15 million goal it set back in 2021 for its “Protect Our Climate” campaign. The millions will fund green community-oriented programs in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties.

CEC chief executive officer Sigrid Wright | Credit: Daniel Dreifuss (file)

What pushed the pledges past the goalpost were the unexpected number of legacy commitments made by donors in their estate plans.

“CEC thinks big and thinks long-term, and the organization demonstrates results over and over again,” said Jon Clark, president of the James S. Bower Foundation and chair of the campaign’s Steering Committee. The Bower Foundation was one of the five donors that pledged $1 million or more to the campaign.

Roughly $10.25 million of the total raised will fund the growth of the eco-nonprofit’s climate programs and the build-out of the campaign’s cornerstone: An “Environmental Hub” in downtown Santa Barbara that is set to open on July 6.

The remaining $6.75 million will be fulfilled in coming decades through long-term legacy gifts “ensuring the future sustainability of the organization,” CEC said.

The campaign kick-started a five-year plan for CEC to double down on its efforts to find local solutions to the global climate crisis. Global temperatures are likely to surge to record levels in the next five years, according to a new update issued by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) this week.

Due to heat-trapping greenhouse gasses and a naturally occurring El Niño event, there is a 66 percent chance that annual average near-surface global temperature between 2023 and 2027 will be more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels for at least one year, the WMO says.

WMO says there is a 98 percent likelihood that at least one of the next five years, and the five-year period as a whole, will be the warmest on record.

“This report does not mean that we will permanently exceed the 1.5°C level specified in the Paris Agreement, which refers to long-term warming over many years,” said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas. “However, WMO is sounding the alarm that we will breach the 1.5°C level on a temporary basis with increasing frequency.”

Environmental Hero Awards, Earth Day 2023 | Credit: Paul Mann

Amid the rising global temperatures and related eco-anxieties, the tri-county community can find at least some solace in local reversal and repair efforts.

“By investing the funds as we’ve raised them, we’ve been able to double down with some incredibly bold goals – meaning that we’ve doubled staff, doubled programming, and expanded our geographic reach,” Wright said.

A self-proclaimed “beacon of hope for protecting the Central Coast,” CEC has taken various actions to “accelerate regional climate solutions,” such as advocating for clean vehicles and renewable energy systems and leading local programs to reduce single-use plastics, address food insecurity and waste, and promote community resiliency in the face of climate change impacts.

As for the first-of-its-kind “Environmental Hub,” all that is publicly known about the State Street project as of now is that it will be a 10,000-square-foot meeting and working space that is “designed to be an epicenter for community activism, education, entrepreneurship, media, and art,” according to CEC’s website.

The grand opening at 1219 State Street will feature The Return of the Western Monarch exhibition by resident artist Elizabeth Weber as part of the 1st Thursday Art Walk on Thursday, July 6.