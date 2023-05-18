Pizza and Paws Make an Impact: Klondike Pizza’s Santa Maria Restaurant Raises More than $9,000 for Santa Barbara Humane

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

In addition to April showers and May flowers, spring in northern Santa Barbara County yields tremendous support for animals in need from Klondike Pizza’s Santa Maria location. The beloved local restaurant raised $9,076 to support Santa Barbara Humane’s Santa Maria campus through its annual fundraiser.

Klondike Pizza has two locations – one in Santa Maria and one in Arroyo Grande – that are known not only for their enormous menu of delicious food and unique Alaskan-themed environment, but also for their unwavering commitment to the Central Coast communities they call home.

Each March, their philanthropic focus is on animals in need. By selling raffle tickets and paper ‘paws’ to display from floor to ceiling throughout the restaurant, the Santa Maria restaurant raises thousands of dollars for dogs and cats in need at Santa Barbara Humane.

This year, they generously extended their fundraiser through Easter and ultimately donated $9,076 to support local animals at the Santa Maria campus.

“Klondike nearly doubled their extraordinary total from 2022, and we couldn’t be more grateful to their amazing team and loyal customers,” said Santa Barbara Humane’s Chief Philanthropy Officer Paige Van Tuyl.

On Tuesday, April 4, the restaurant also donated 15% of all orders from open to close. This “give back day” boosted their overall fundraising total and added extra momentum to that evening’s celebratory festivities and raffle drawing as the campaign wrapped up.

Shelter dog ambassadors Sarge and Gambit greeted customers outside the restaurant while Santa Barbara Humane staff members shared information about the veterinary care, dog training, and adoption made possible through community support. Both Sarge and Gambit have since been adopted into loving homes.

In fact, to ensure adoptable animals are in the spotlight all year round, the restaurant’s entryway always features a row of profiles of dogs and cats who belong to the shelter’s “Lonely Hearts Club.” Because these animals have been at the shelter longer than most, they benefit from this additional grassroots promotion to help them find their perfect match.

“The support of locals, tourists, regulars, and first-time customers at Klondike makes a world of difference for dogs and cats in need,” Van Tuyl said. “It’s no surprise residents come back time and time again to be greeted with a familiar bowl of peanuts and a genuine conversation with a team who cares so deeply about animals and families in Santa Maria.”

To learn more about the services available at Santa Barbara Humane, the community is encouraged to visit sbhumane.org. To learn more about Klondike, please visit klondikepizza.com.