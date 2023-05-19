Adoptable Pets of the Week

Dakota | Credit: Courtesy

Oh hello there, I’m Dakota, the coolest and most handsome Husky you’ll ever meet!

I gotta tell you, I’m a social butterfly when it comes to other dogs. I love making new furry friends and hanging out with them. You can always count on me to bring some fun and silliness to any playdate. Zoomies? Oh yeah, I’m the master of those! And tricks? Well, I’m always up for a good laugh from my humans, so I’ll show off my silly tricks anytime!

But here’s the thing, behind my playful antics, I’ve got a heart of gold. I’m a sweet and cuddly boy who just can’t resist a good snuggle. I’ve got boundless energy and enthusiasm for life, and I’m ready to share it with the perfect family. Adventure is my middle name, so if you’re up for some thrilling escapades, count me in!

I’m on the lookout for a forever home where I can shower my new family with love and make every day an exciting one. So, what do you say? Ready to embark on unforgettable adventures and create memories together? Don’t forget to share this with your pals who are searching for a four-legged bundle of joy to add some pawsitivity to their lives. Can’t wait to meet my future family!

Come and meet Dakota today, and let him steal your heart with his irresistible charm! Come visit me at 111 Commerce Drive in Buellton or give them a call for more information (805) 688-8224!

Rice Krispies | Credit: Courtesy

Rice Krispies may have a little wisdom showing in his old man face, and there is still a little pop in his step, too! Rice Krispies strives for work-play balance throughout the week. A good variety of toys, naps, walks and treats is ideal…. Sprinkle in some movies, some fetch and some more treats! Krispies is a senior pitbull mix who weighs about 57 lbs.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.