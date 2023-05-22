City of Goleta Annual Solid Waste Rate Increase

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, May 18, 2023 – Based on the City’s Franchised Solid Waste Hauling contract, the Goleta City Council will consider a resolution to increase solid waste maintenance rates at its June 6th meeting. The City of Goleta’s franchise waste hauler, MarBorg Industries, Inc. (MarBorg), has submitted a rate increase recommendation for this upcoming fiscal year’s trash rates. The proposed rate increase of 5.95% is pursuant to increases in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), and the County of Santa Barbara’s tipping fees at the Tajiguas landfill and ReSource Center. Rate increases due to CPI and Santa Barbara County tipping fees are allowed as part of the City’s franchise agreement with MarBorg.

The proposed rate increase will allow MarBorg to continue providing efficient solid waste and recyclables collection services to the City of Goleta. In addition to solid waste collection, services include collection of green waste, recyclables, and commercial food waste, which are all recycled or reused. MarBorg services also include free residential household hazardous waste drop off, free bulky items pickups, textiles recycling, unlimited free electronics pickups and recycling, and many other programs. The revenue generated by the rate increase will help MarBorg to cover the increasing costs of collection, transport, processing, recycling, and disposal of materials.

The Goleta City Council will be hearing details regarding this increase recommendation on June 6th, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in City Council Chambers at 130 Cremona Drive. Members of the public are welcome to attend and provide comments in person or via Zoom. The Zoom link can be found in the agenda, which is posted on the City’s website (https://cityofgoleta.org/goletameetings) at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting.

The proposed new rates are listed below. If approved, these increased rates will be effective on July 1, 2023.