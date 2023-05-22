Downtown Santa Barbara’s LIVE Art & Wine Tour Delights Once Again

Downtown Santa Barbara was abuzz with energy as excited patrons wandered between the Arlington Theatre and eight different venues in the Arts District — Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Sullivan Goss, The Crafter’s Library, Peter Horjus Design & Illustration, Maune Contemporary, Santa Barbara Fine Art, Colette Cosentino Atelier + Gallery, and domecíl — for the 2023 LIVE Art & Wine Tour on Thursday, May 18.

Artist Monica Gagne demos ocean resin art at The Crafter’s Library during the 2023 Downtown Santa Barbara LIVE Art & Wine Tour | Credit: Leslie Dinaberg

The friendly smiles and good natured chatter as we lined up for bites and sips from food and wine vendors — including L﻿’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, Opal Restaurant & Bar, Carlitos Café y Cantina, Pascucci, L﻿a Lieff Wines, Carr Winery, Potek Winery, Sunstone Winery, Menchaca Chocolates, The Daisy, Los Arroyos, Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards, Municipal Winemakers, T﻿W Hollister, Andersen’s Danish Bakery, Soul Bites, the Anchor Rose, Sevtap Winery, Elena’s Kitchen, Maiz Picante, Alamati Wine, and Valley to the Sea Winery — was proof positive that “if you program it, they will come” out to enjoy themselves in Downtown Santa Barbara.

An annual event for more than 20 years, the Downtown Santa Barbara LIVE Art & Wine Tour showcased a nice assortment of food, drink, live art at the various venues, as well as the final after party at the Arlington with even more food, specialty drinks, and a silent auction. Additional highlights included an aerial performance by Seventh Dimension Dance, the return of the Tiny Libraries on State Street as an interactive art installation, an I Madonnari chalk painting preview by artist Sharyn Chan (@_artbear_), and this year’s band, Will Stephens & the Essentials, who were so much fun that no one hanging out in the Arlington Courtyard wanted to leave, even after last call.

Proceeds from the event go to benefit the Downtown Public Art, Activations and Events Fund that helps support programs such as Pianos on State, 1st Thursday, concerts on State Street, and other community activities. For more information on future events, visit downtownsb.org.