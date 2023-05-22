Public Works Meet & Greet: Celebrate National Public Works Week and Learn About the Services and Meet the People Behind the City’s Department

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 18, 2023

Who: The City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department

What: Meet and Greet with the people and the equipment behind the services of Public Works, including “Touch a Truck,” games, demonstrations, career opportunities, and more!

When & Where: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

De La Guerra Plaza

*Signs will be placed at E. De La Guerra St. and De La Guerra Plaza to prohibit cars from entering the Plaza.

Experience the City’s Department in Action: Celebrate National Public Works Week with an Up-Close Look at the Services and People Powering Your Community

During National Public Works Week, the City of Santa Barbara will host a public Meet and Greet in De La Guerra Plaza on Tuesday, May 23rd from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. School children, the media, and community members are invited to see some of the big equipment and people behind the services of Public Works. Visitors will be able to “Touch a Truck” with the large Public Works vehicles that will be on display, ride the BCycle bikes, enjoy water and sandbag demonstrations, and receive a “behind-the-scenes” perspective on other Public Works gear. Representatives from the Department will be onsite and available to answer questions regarding Public Works services and job opportunities.

Every year, the American Public Works Association celebrates National Public Works Week in recognition of Public Works professionals who keep communities strong by providing services in transportation, water, fleet vehicles, public buildings, emergency management, engineering and more. This year’s theme is “Connecting the World Through Public Works,” honoring the Public Works professionals who connect us all through infrastructure and service, enhancing the quality of life for their communities.

The City of Santa Barbara’s Public Works Department consists of over 300 employees who maintain and service:

2,500 streetlights

1,200 crosswalks

99 miles of storm drains

300 miles of sidewalks

93,000 water customers

256 miles of pipes

3,300 parking spaces

467 City fleet vehicles

79 miles of bike infrastructure

For more information about the Public Works Department check out their homepage: https://santabarbaraca.gov/government/departments/public-works.



Contact: Lauren Bennett, Administrative Assistant

Phone: (805) 564-5443

Email: LBennett@SantaBarbaraCA.gov