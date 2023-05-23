Santa Barbara Police Department Collects 137 Firearms During Anonymous Gun Buyback

Firearms Surrendered Ranged from Revolvers to Rifles and Included Weapons Both Legal and Illegal to Own in California

The Santa Barbara Police Department held its anonymous Gun Buyback at the Santa Barbara City Yards on Saturday, May 20, removing 137 unwanted guns from the community.

As in years past, the SBPD offered community members $100 gift cards in exchange for their firearms — no questions asked — in an effort to reduce the potential risks associated with these weapons. SBPD spokesperson Ethan Ragsdale on Tuesday said the department “saw a great response from residents who demonstrated their commitment to creating a safer environment for all.”

A variety of firearms ranging from revolvers to rifles were collected during Saturday’s event and included guns both legal and illegal to own in California. All the weapons surrendered during the event “will be properly disposed of in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements,” Ragsdale said.