West Valerio Street Paving Project Begins

Kicking off Monday, May 22, through the end of June, the City Streets Operations Production Paving Crew began the West Valerio Street Paving Project.

The project will be broken up into five phases: repairing failed sections of the road, lowering utilities, milling the road, paving the road, and raising the utilities up to grade. During these phases, part of the street will be closed to through traffic between the hours of 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Residents will have access in and out of their driveways with delays during all the phases except PAVING days. On PAVING days there will be no access in and out of driveways between the hours of 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Areas will be posted with NO PARKING signs. Please park outside of the posted areas during this process. A more detailed paving schedule will be distributed as paving gets closer.

For more information, please email Mike Krashefski, Streets Operations & Maintenance Supervisor at MKrashefski@SantaBarbaraCA.gov or call (805) 564-5454.

For more information on Streets Operations and Infrastructure Management:

https://santabarbaraca.gov/StreetsOperationsDivision.