Former Santa Barbara Firearms Supplier Sentenced to 12 Years for Gun and Drug Offenses

Kyle Dodge, a former Santa Barbara firearms supplier, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to dealing methamphetamine while in possession of illegally modified assault weapons.

Previous convictions for domestic violence, harassment, and various gun offenses were factors in his sentencing, said prosecutor Kevin Weichbrod. He is currently incarcerated at the California men’s prison in Vacaville.

Dodge, 38, was pulled over by Sheriff’s deputies in December 2020 after he peeled out in his Dodge Challenger in Isla Vista. A search of his car yielded three ounces of methamphetamine packaged for sale and 22 firearms, 13 of which were loaded.

Among the cache were a Daniel Defense M4 carbine rifle and an unserialized AR-15 rifle, both illegally configured as assault weapons, said Weichbrod. Dodge also pleaded guilty to possessing an illegal silencer and two home-built handguns.

Dodge’s original plea agreement was for 10 years, Weichbrod explained, but two years were added to his sentence when he was found to have received stolen property while out on $500,000 bail.

Shortly before that, Weichbrod had argued against a motion by Dodge’s defense attorney to reduce his bail, alleging Dodge had been “facilitating and likely profiting from the criminal conduct of multiple other offenders.”

One of those offenders, Lompoc resident John Carothers, was sentenced earlier this month to eight years in prison on gun and methamphetamine charges. Carothers had previous convictions for selling drugs near a school and evading police.

Another related offender, Curt Carpenter of Santa Barbara, who has a lengthy and violent rap sheet, is facing an even longer sentence. Carpenter was apprehended in January 2021 during an armed robbery attempt at an upper State Street motel. It was his second arrest in 48 hours, after he was apprehended trying to burglarize another nearby business. Carpenter was wearing a skull mask and carrying a cattle-prod-style taser at the time. He was also in possession of methamphetamine for sale. Given Carpenter’s criminal history and the severity of his most recent crimes, he may spend the rest of his life in prison, Weichbrod said.

Before his arrest, Dodge had operated Dodge City Shooters Supply on Calle Real alongside his father. The store, frequented by Santa Barbara’s hunters, target shooters, and gun enthusiasts, sold only ammunition and accessories after its firearms license was revoked in 2006. Undercover federal agents had discovered an employee was stealing guns and selling them on the black market. It was Dodge City’s second offense after it was cited for records violations in 2002.

In more recent years, Dodge City pivoted to selling safes and actually expanded into an adjacent storefront. Both shops now appear completely closed, with all of their merchandise cleared out and a For Lease sign out front.

In addition to the 22 firearms discovered in Dodge’s car, authorities seized 70 more handguns, shotguns, and rifles at his home. A number of them were legally owned by his father and will be returned to him, Dodge’s plea agreement states.