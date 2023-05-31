A Quick Pat on the Back

Each year, we submit stories, layouts, illustrations, and covers that we think represent some of our best work to be judged in the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s California Journalism Awards. We are proud to report that we placed in eight categories. Behind all of these awards are additional staff members working in the background to support the great work that we do, including our copy department, our web team, and, of course, our sales department. We also want to thank YOU, our readers — without your loyalty and commitment to supporting local journalism, we would not be able to do what we do. Below, you will find a list of our award-winning work, but you can also visit independent.com/2022awards to read our winning pieces as well as view our illustrations, layouts, and covers.

First Place:

Writing: “Paddling to Survive” by Rolf Geyling

Illustration: “Caught in the Rental Crunch,” illustrated by Ben Ciccati

Newsletter: Full Belly Files by Matt Kettmann

Second Place: