Special Stories By | Wed Jun 07, 2023 | 9:00pm

Adventure for Hire in Santa Barbara

Listings for Outdoor Tour, Rental, Retails, and Service Companies

Adventure for Hire
in Santa Barbara

Listings for Outdoor Tour, Rental,
Retails, and Service Companies

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Read more of our Blue & Green 2023 stories here.

A-Frame Surf Shop:  Retail surf shop offering lessons. 3785 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria; (805) 684-8803; aframesurf.com

Bici Centro:  Nonprofit bike shop, education center, and repair help. 434 Olive St.; (805) 617-3255; bicicentro.org

Bluewater Hunter:Dive & fishing shop with classes and charters. 117 Harbor Wy., #D; (805) 294-0013; blueh20.com

Cal Coast Adventures:  Bike/kayak/paddleboard rentals/tours, surf lessons. Bikes: 736 Carpinteria St.; Boards: West Beach by Stearns Wharf; (805) 628-2444; calcoastadventures.com

Calico Hunter Charters:  Fishing trips specializing in sea bass. (805) 484-2041;
calicohuntercharters.com

Captain Jack’s Tours & Events:  Every type of tour. (805) 564-1819; captainjackstours.com

Celebration Cruises:Public, private, and parasailing tours. 237 Stearns Wharf; (805) 465-6676; celebrationsb.com

Channel Islands Adventure Company:  Guided Channel Islands kayaking tours. (805) 884-9283; islandkayaking.com

Channel Islands Expeditions:Kayaking, camps, dive trips, and more. (805) 899-4925; explorechannelislands.com  

Circle Bar B Stables:  Renting horses for 81 years. 1800 Refugio Rd., Goleta; (805) 968-3901; circlebarb.com

Cloud Climbers Jeep Tours:  Wine, adventure, and more in Santa Barbara and Ojai. (805) 646-3200; ccjeeps.com

Condor Express:  Whale-watching, private charters,  and more. 301 W. Cabrillo Blvd.; (805) 882-0088; condorexpress.com

E-Bikery:  Electric bike rental/sales/tours/accessories. 506 State St., (805) 869-2574;
e-bikery.com

El Capitan Canyon Resort:  Coastal nature lodging. 11560 Calle Real, Gaviota coast; (866) 352-2729; elcapitancanyon.com

Eagle Paragliding:  Paragliding lessons, pilot training, and tours. (805) 968-0980;
eagleparagliding.com

Energized Bikes:E-bike tours. (805) 698-5294; energizedbikes.com

Fastrack Bicycles:  Bike shop. 118 W. Canon Perdido St.; (805) 884-0210; fastrackbicycles.com

Fly Away Hang Gliding: Lessons, new and used equipment. (802) 558-6350;
flyawayhanggliding.com

Hazard’s Cyclesport:  Bike shop. 110 Anacapa St.; (805) 966-3787; hazardscyclesport.com

Island Packers:  Transportation to Channel Islands, whale watching, and harbor cruises. 1691 Spinnaker Dr., Ste. 105B, Ventura; (805) 642-1393; islandpackers.com

Isla Vista Bicycle Boutique:  Bike shop serving the Isla Vista community for more than 30 years. 880 Embarcadero del Mar, Isla Vista; (805) 968-3338; islavistabicycles.net

J7 Surfboards:  Surf shop. 24 E. Mason St.; (805) 290-4129; j7surfdesigns.com

Ka Nai’a Outrigger Canoe Club:  Competitive and noncompetitive canoeing and lessons. (805) 969-5595; kanaia.com

Mountain Air Sports:  Outdoor equipment, kayaks, footwear, and more. 14 State St.; (805) 962-0049; mountainairsports.com

MOVE S.B.:  Advocacy and resources for bike safety, access, and education. (805) 845-8955; sbbike.org

Muller Aquatic Center:  Aquatic physical therapy, open swim, and aquatic fitness classes. 22 Anacapa St.; (805) 845-1231; mulwebpt.com

Open Air Bicycles:  Sales, rentals, repairs, and safety checks. 135 E. Carillo St.; (805) 962-7000; openairbicycles.com

Paddle Sports Center: Stand-up paddleboard and kayak rentals. 117 Harbor Wy., Ste. B; paddlesportsca.com

Play It Again Sports:  Secondhand and new gear. 4850 Hollister Ave., Ste. B; (805) 967-9889; playitagainsports.com

REI:  Gear, rentals, repairs, classes, and organized outings. 321 Anacapa St.; (805) 560-1938; rei.com/stores/134

S.B. Adventure Company:  Outdoor tours, including coastal kayaking, surf lessons, stand-up paddle boarding, wine tasting, and more. (805) 884-9283; sbadventureco.com

S.B. Aquatics:  Scuba shop offering lessons, equipment, rentals, classes, scuba certification, and more. 5822 Hollister Ave., Goleta; (805) 967-4456; santabarbaraaquatics.com

S.B. Rock Gym:  Indoor gym, outdoor tours, classes, and youth programs. 322 State St.; (805) 770-3225; sbrockgym.com

S.B. Sailing Center:  Coastal cruises, a sailing club, rentals, lessons, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, and more. 302 W. Cabrillo Blvd.; (805) 962-2826; sbsail.com

S.B. Sea Charters:  Fishing, charters, tours, filming, photography, and transportation. (805) 896-0541; sbseacharters.com

S.B. Swim Club: Make swimming a daily routine. Youth and adult programs offered. 401 Shoreline Dr.; (805) 966-9757; sbswim.org

S.B. Wine Country Cycling Tours:  Pedal through the vines. 1693 Mission Dr., Solvang; (805) 557-8687; winecountrycycling.com

Sea Landing:  Jet Ski and kayak rentals, fishing, charters, scuba, whale-watching, and more. 301 W. Cabrillo Blvd.; (805) 963-3564; sealanding.net

Segway of S.B.:  Multiple tours, Segway and SoloCraft sales, Polaris Slingshot rentals. 122 Gray Ave.; (805) 963-7672; segwayofsb.com

Sunset Kidd:  Sails, whale-watching, charters, cruises, and more. 125 Harbor Wy., Ste. 13; charters: (805) 962-8222, yachts: (805) 965-1675; sunsetkidd.com

Surf Happens:  Surf lessons and camps for all ages; retail shop in Carpinteria. 13 E. Haley St. and 3825 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria; (805) 966-3613; surfhappens.com

Surf ’N’ Wear Beach House: Retail surf shop offering lessons. 10 State St.; (805) 963-1281; surfnwear.com

Trek Bikes:  Bike shop with service. 320 S. Kellogg Ave., Goleta; (805) 682-4699; trekbikes.com

Velo Pro Cyclery: Rentals, sales, and repair. 15 Hitchcock Wy. and 5887 Hollister Ave., Goleta; (805) 963-7775 and (805) 964-8355; velopro.com

Wavewalker Charters: Fishing and whale-watching. S.B. Harbor, Marina 3; (805) 895-3273; wavewalker.com

Wheel Fun Rentals:  Skates, bikes (specialty and otherwise), boogie boards, and more. 24 E. Mason St.; Hilton S.B. Beachfront Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.; Hyatt Centric S.B., 1111 E. Cabrillo Blvd.; (805) 966-2282; wheelfunrentalssb.com

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.