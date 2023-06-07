Adventure for Hire

in Santa Barbara

Listings for Outdoor Tour, Rental,

Retails, and Service Companies

A-Frame Surf Shop: Retail surf shop offering lessons. 3785 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria; (805) 684-8803; aframesurf.com

Bici Centro: Nonprofit bike shop, education center, and repair help. 434 Olive St.; (805) 617-3255; bicicentro.org

Bluewater Hunter:Dive & fishing shop with classes and charters. 117 Harbor Wy., #D; (805) 294-0013; blueh20.com

Cal Coast Adventures: Bike/kayak/paddleboard rentals/tours, surf lessons. Bikes: 736 Carpinteria St.; Boards: West Beach by Stearns Wharf; (805) 628-2444; calcoastadventures.com

Calico Hunter Charters: Fishing trips specializing in sea bass. (805) 484-2041;

calicohuntercharters.com

Captain Jack’s Tours & Events: Every type of tour. (805) 564-1819; captainjackstours.com

Celebration Cruises:Public, private, and parasailing tours. 237 Stearns Wharf; (805) 465-6676; celebrationsb.com

Channel Islands Adventure Company: Guided Channel Islands kayaking tours. (805) 884-9283; islandkayaking.com

Channel Islands Expeditions:Kayaking, camps, dive trips, and more. (805) 899-4925; explorechannelislands.com

Circle Bar B Stables: Renting horses for 81 years. 1800 Refugio Rd., Goleta; (805) 968-3901; circlebarb.com

Cloud Climbers Jeep Tours: Wine, adventure, and more in Santa Barbara and Ojai. (805) 646-3200; ccjeeps.com

Condor Express: Whale-watching, private charters, and more. 301 W. Cabrillo Blvd.; (805) 882-0088; condorexpress.com

E-Bikery: Electric bike rental/sales/tours/accessories. 506 State St., (805) 869-2574;

e-bikery.com

El Capitan Canyon Resort: Coastal nature lodging. 11560 Calle Real, Gaviota coast; (866) 352-2729; elcapitancanyon.com

Eagle Paragliding: Paragliding lessons, pilot training, and tours. (805) 968-0980;

eagleparagliding.com

Energized Bikes:E-bike tours. (805) 698-5294; energizedbikes.com

Fastrack Bicycles: Bike shop. 118 W. Canon Perdido St.; (805) 884-0210; fastrackbicycles.com

Fly Away Hang Gliding: Lessons, new and used equipment. (802) 558-6350;

flyawayhanggliding.com

Hazard’s Cyclesport: Bike shop. 110 Anacapa St.; (805) 966-3787; hazardscyclesport.com

Island Packers: Transportation to Channel Islands, whale watching, and harbor cruises. 1691 Spinnaker Dr., Ste. 105B, Ventura; (805) 642-1393; islandpackers.com

Isla Vista Bicycle Boutique: Bike shop serving the Isla Vista community for more than 30 years. 880 Embarcadero del Mar, Isla Vista; (805) 968-3338; islavistabicycles.net

J7 Surfboards: Surf shop. 24 E. Mason St.; (805) 290-4129; j7surfdesigns.com

Ka Nai’a Outrigger Canoe Club: Competitive and noncompetitive canoeing and lessons. (805) 969-5595; kanaia.com

Mountain Air Sports: Outdoor equipment, kayaks, footwear, and more. 14 State St.; (805) 962-0049; mountainairsports.com

MOVE S.B.: Advocacy and resources for bike safety, access, and education. (805) 845-8955; sbbike.org

Muller Aquatic Center: Aquatic physical therapy, open swim, and aquatic fitness classes. 22 Anacapa St.; (805) 845-1231; mulwebpt.com

Open Air Bicycles: Sales, rentals, repairs, and safety checks. 135 E. Carillo St.; (805) 962-7000; openairbicycles.com

Paddle Sports Center: Stand-up paddleboard and kayak rentals. 117 Harbor Wy., Ste. B; paddlesportsca.com

Play It Again Sports: Secondhand and new gear. 4850 Hollister Ave., Ste. B; (805) 967-9889; playitagainsports.com

REI: Gear, rentals, repairs, classes, and organized outings. 321 Anacapa St.; (805) 560-1938; rei.com/stores/134

S.B. Adventure Company: Outdoor tours, including coastal kayaking, surf lessons, stand-up paddle boarding, wine tasting, and more. (805) 884-9283; sbadventureco.com

S.B. Aquatics: Scuba shop offering lessons, equipment, rentals, classes, scuba certification, and more. 5822 Hollister Ave., Goleta; (805) 967-4456; santabarbaraaquatics.com

S.B. Rock Gym: Indoor gym, outdoor tours, classes, and youth programs. 322 State St.; (805) 770-3225; sbrockgym.com

S.B. Sailing Center: Coastal cruises, a sailing club, rentals, lessons, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, and more. 302 W. Cabrillo Blvd.; (805) 962-2826; sbsail.com

S.B. Sea Charters: Fishing, charters, tours, filming, photography, and transportation. (805) 896-0541; sbseacharters.com

S.B. Swim Club: Make swimming a daily routine. Youth and adult programs offered. 401 Shoreline Dr.; (805) 966-9757; sbswim.org

S.B. Wine Country Cycling Tours: Pedal through the vines. 1693 Mission Dr., Solvang; (805) 557-8687; winecountrycycling.com

Sea Landing: Jet Ski and kayak rentals, fishing, charters, scuba, whale-watching, and more. 301 W. Cabrillo Blvd.; (805) 963-3564; sealanding.net

Segway of S.B.: Multiple tours, Segway and SoloCraft sales, Polaris Slingshot rentals. 122 Gray Ave.; (805) 963-7672; segwayofsb.com

Sunset Kidd: Sails, whale-watching, charters, cruises, and more. 125 Harbor Wy., Ste. 13; charters: (805) 962-8222, yachts: (805) 965-1675; sunsetkidd.com

Surf Happens: Surf lessons and camps for all ages; retail shop in Carpinteria. 13 E. Haley St. and 3825 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria; (805) 966-3613; surfhappens.com

Surf ’N’ Wear Beach House: Retail surf shop offering lessons. 10 State St.; (805) 963-1281; surfnwear.com

Trek Bikes: Bike shop with service. 320 S. Kellogg Ave., Goleta; (805) 682-4699; trekbikes.com

Velo Pro Cyclery: Rentals, sales, and repair. 15 Hitchcock Wy. and 5887 Hollister Ave., Goleta; (805) 963-7775 and (805) 964-8355; velopro.com

Wavewalker Charters: Fishing and whale-watching. S.B. Harbor, Marina 3; (805) 895-3273; wavewalker.com

Wheel Fun Rentals: Skates, bikes (specialty and otherwise), boogie boards, and more. 24 E. Mason St.; Hilton S.B. Beachfront Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.; Hyatt Centric S.B., 1111 E. Cabrillo Blvd.; (805) 966-2282; wheelfunrentalssb.com

