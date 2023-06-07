The Season for Getting
Wet & Wild
Our Annual Blue & Green Ode to
Outdoor Adventure in Santa Barbara
By Matt Kettmann | June 8, 2023
Every June for about a quarter-century, the Santa Barbara Independent celebrates the start of summer by publishing our Blue & Green Guide, an annual ode to the great outdoors. It’s always an eclectic bevy of adventures both familiar and unique, all to honor the green of the land and the blue of the sea.
This year’s edition features stories about photographing elusive wildlife, riding e-bikes with open minds, exploring the Cuyama Valley, going gourmet while backpacking, and understanding what the winter storms did to our Los Padres. But the outdoor fun doesn’t stop on the next few pages. We’ve also got outdoor stories sprinkled throughout this week’s newspaper, including surf films in Arts & Entertainment and an article about rock climber–winemakers in Food & Drink, and, exclusively at Independent.com, a story about fishing the breakwater for the first time.
Altogether, it’s a full menu of wet and wild adventure, and we hope it fires up your own hunger for hitting the trails, or whatever it is you do to connect with nature.
