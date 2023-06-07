The Season for Getting

Wet & Wild

Our Annual Blue & Green Ode to

Outdoor Adventure in Santa Barbara

By Matt Kettmann | June 8, 2023

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Every June for about a quarter-century, the Santa Barbara Independent celebrates the start of summer by publishing our Blue & Green Guide, an annual ode to the great outdoors. It’s always an eclectic bevy of adventures both familiar and unique, all to honor the green of the land and the blue of the sea.

This year’s edition features stories about photographing elusive wildlife, riding e-bikes with open minds, exploring the Cuyama Valley, going gourmet while backpacking, and understanding what the winter storms did to our Los Padres. But the outdoor fun doesn’t stop on the next few pages. We’ve also got outdoor stories sprinkled throughout this week’s newspaper, including surf films in Arts & Entertainment and an article about rock climber–winemakers in Food & Drink, and, exclusively at Independent.com, a story about fishing the breakwater for the first time.

Altogether, it’s a full menu of wet and wild adventure, and we hope it fires up your own hunger for hitting the trails, or whatever it is you do to connect with nature.

Storm Damage Update from Bryan Conant of Los Padres Forest Association

Los Padres ForestWatch and Cuyama Buckhorn Collaborate

on Region’s First-Ever Outdoors Guide

Scouring Carrizo Plain for These Hoarders of the High Veld

Santa Barbara–Based Jamie and Jayson Poe & Co.’s Folk Foods for the Win

Doing the Electric Glide with Bryan Hope of Energized Bikes

Blue Water Hunter Shows Me the Ropes and Invites You to Try Too

Listings for Outdoor Tour, Rental, Retails,

and Service Companies