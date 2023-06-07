Cover Story By | Wed Jun 07, 2023 | 8:46pm

The Season for Getting Wet & Wild

Our Annual Blue & Green Ode to Outdoor Adventure in Santa Barbara

The Season for Getting
Wet & Wild

Our Annual Blue & Green Ode to
Outdoor Adventure in Santa Barbara

By Matt Kettmann | June 8, 2023

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Every June for about a quarter-century, the Santa Barbara Independent celebrates the start of summer by publishing our Blue & Green Guide, an annual ode to the great outdoors. It’s always an eclectic bevy of adventures both familiar and unique, all to honor the green of the land and the blue of the sea.  

This year’s edition features stories about photographing elusive wildlife, riding e-bikes with open minds, exploring the Cuyama Valley, going gourmet while backpacking, and understanding what the winter storms did to our Los Padres. But the outdoor fun doesn’t stop on the next few pages. We’ve also got outdoor stories sprinkled throughout this week’s newspaper, including surf films in Arts & Entertainment and an article about rock climber–winemakers in Food & Drink, and, exclusively at Independent.com, a story about fishing the breakwater for the first time

Altogether, it’s a full menu of wet and wild adventure, and we hope it fires up your own hunger for hitting the trails, or whatever it is you do to connect with nature.

What’s the Latest on the Los Padres National Forest?

Storm Damage Update from Bryan Conant of Los Padres Forest Association

How to Adventure in the Cuyama Valley

Los Padres ForestWatch and Cuyama Buckhorn Collaborate
on Region’s First-Ever Outdoors Guide

My Quest for Badger

Scouring Carrizo Plain for These Hoarders of the High Veld

Bringing Fine Dining Expertise to Camping Fare

Santa Barbara–Based Jamie and Jayson Poe & Co.’s Folk Foods for the Win

Riding E-Bikes from Santa Barbara to Ventura

Doing the Electric Glide with Bryan Hope of Energized Bikes

My First Time Surf Fishing in Santa Barbara

Blue Water Hunter Shows Me the Ropes and Invites You to Try Too

Adventure for Hire in Santa Barbara

Listings for Outdoor Tour, Rental, Retails,
and Service Companies

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.