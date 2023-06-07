Pavement Work to Begin on Cathedral Oaks Road between Evergreen Drive and Alameda Avenue

Demolition Work to begin Monday, June 12

The City will be repaving the portion of Cathedral Oaks Road between Evergreen Drive and Alameda Avenue, using a full depth reclamation treatment (FDR). FDR is a technique in which the existing asphalt pavement and a portion of the underlying materials are pulverized, blended, and stabilized to create a new base layer for a new surface layer. FDR is an environmentally friendly and cost-effective reconstruction alternative. On Monday, June 12, pavement demolition will begin. Work will take place Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and is anticipated to take approximately 30 days to complete.

At least one lane will be open at all times, and flaggers will be onsite to direct traffic. There will also be electronic message boards in the area to provide additional information.

Thank you in advance for your patience.