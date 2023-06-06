First Look at Scenes from New Surf Film ‘Convergence’

The latest documentary film from 805 Beer, Convergence, unites surfing icons Conner Coffin and Nate Tyler with pro skateboarder and surfer Greyson Fletcher in a captivating story of passion, perseverance, and family.

Directed by Perry Gershkow, the film gives an intimate and personal view into the remarkable and deep-rooted familial connections of the individuals as they explore their journey of surfing, passion, and life.

The film encapsulates the captivating stories of three extraordinary individuals whose lives have been shaped by their love for our California way of life and surfing. Weaving the stories of Conner Coffin, the former World Tour expatriate and prince of Rincon; Greyson Fletcher, the latest in the revered Fletcher family dynasty; and Nate Tyler, celebrated free surfer, these individuals live their lives differently and follow their own unique paths — united by their common love for the sport.

The trailer for Convergence recently made its debut at the World Surf League’s Surf Ranch Pro (presented by 805 Beer) and can be viewed here. The premiere of Convergence will take place at the U.S. Open of Surfing Event in Huntington Beach on August 3. The film will become available to view on YouTube the following day.