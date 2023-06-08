NB U.S. 101 Reduced to One Lane Overnight in Ventura County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

VENTURA COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plans to reduce northbound U.S. Highway 101 to one lane overnight north of Ventura on Friday, June 9. Signs will be posted. Motorists can expect delays. Two southbound lanes will remain open.

7 p.m. Friday (6/9) to 7 a.m. Saturday (6/10)

CLOSED: One NB Lane on U.S. 101 from Faria Beach to Mussel Shoals

CLOSED: NB U.S. 101 Seacliff Off- and On-Ramps

OPEN: One NB Lane on U.S. 101 from Faria Beach to Mussel Shoals

The overnight closures are in addition to previously announced daytime ramp closures in the U.S. 101 Pavement Rehabilitation Project work zone.

Thursday, June 8

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Northbound U.S. 101 Seacliff Off-Ramp

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Southbound U.S. 101 Seacliff On-Ramp

Friday, June 9

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Northbound U.S. 101 Seacliff Off-Ramp

Check http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ for real-time traffic information. U.S. 101 Pavement Rehabilitation Project information is available at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-7/district-7-projects/d7-101-pavement-rehabilitation.

All work is subject to change due to weather or construction-related issues. Residents and businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.

Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”