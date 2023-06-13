Channel Islands National Park Seeks Public Input on a Plan to Improve Accessibility for Visitors with Disabilities

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

VENTURA, Calif., – The National Park Service (NPS) is seeking comments on a draft plan that provides recommendations for accessibility and removing barriers to key visitor experiences. Your participation is important to the planning process. The 30-day comment period begins today and will end Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Channel Islands National Park is dedicated to assisting all park visitors in finding meaningful ways to connect with the park’s unique island resources. The draft Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan (SETP) includes specific actions, example site plans, and anticipated time frames for implementing accessibility improvements. The evaluation identified areas where the park can improve accessibility of physical assets and facilities, as well as programming and digital resources.

Using this plan in the future, the NPS anticipates facilities and numerous programs, services, experiences, and activities, will be enhanced and become more universally accessible. The park will use this plan as a guide to obtain funding and plan projects that will improve accessibility. All recommended actions will be subject to funding, consultation with other agencies and associated Tribes, and compliance with federal laws, such as the National Environmental Policy Act.

Information about accessibility at Channel Islands National Park can be found on the park’s website.

To review the draft plan and provide comments, please visit the webpage located on the Planning, Environment and Public Comment (PEPC) site at http://parkplanning.nps.gov/chis_setp. Comments on this plan will be accepted for 30-days through Wednesday, July 12, 2023.