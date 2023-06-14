$52.8 Million for Highway 101 High Occupancy Vehicle Project Construction in Montecito

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Funding allows for advanced work to begin this week on the Highway 101: Montecito project. $277 million is needed to fully fund the remaining construction through Santa Barbara. To secure additional funds, Santa Barbara County Association of Governments and California Department of Transportation applied for Senate Bill 1 funding, and an official announcement of awards is anticipated within the next month.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – The California Transportation Commission allocated $52.8 million in state funding to the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and Santa Barbara County Association of Governments to advance construction of the Highway 101: Montecito project.

The investment supports advance construction on the highway in Montecito between San Ysidro Road and Olive Mill Road as part of the Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara project.

“This important project will increase reliability for all travelers, allow for the efficient movement of goods and services within this important inter-regional corridor, and improve access to communities within Santa Barbara County,” said Caltrans District 5 Director Scott Eades.

A significant portion of the state funding comes from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 leveraged by Measure A – the local transportation sales tax – along with $7 million from Community Project Funding delivered by Congressman Salud Carbajal.

“As a veteran of local government, I know all too well the interlocking and cooperative relationship that federal, state, and other funding sources can have when it comes to meeting a critical need – especially for landmark projects like the 101,”said Congressman Carbajal. “I’m proud to see that the funding that I secured in last year’s federal budget–along with funding from our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law–has paved the way for additional funding from the state help make this phase of 101 improvements a reality. This funding will help lower congestion, emissions, and stress for our commuters up and down the Central Coast.”

Freeway construction in Montecito begins next week in conjunction with the San Ysidro Roundabout.

“New peak-period carpool lanes in both directions along with new on- and off-ramps and auxiliary lanes, will provide much-needed relief to central coast residents and visitors alike,” said Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne, chair of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Board of Directors. “We thank the state for recognizing the importance of advancing this project and look forward to its completion.”

To enable construction efficiencies for both the freeway and roundabout projects, the San Ysidro Overcrossing will be closed until school starts at the end of August. Work will focus on roundabout construction, new safety railings on the bridge, on- and off-ramp improvements. The bridge closure is being carefully timed to when school is out as less traffic is in the area. Pedestrians will continue to have access. The public is encouraged to use detours on the new on -and off-ramps and intersection at Sheffield Drive, North Jameson Lane and Olive Mill Road during the closure.

Later this fall, crews will strengthen pavement in the median and shoulder to prepare for shifting freeway lanes that allow for two lanes to remain open in each direction during construction.

The Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara Project, which has a total cost of approximately $830 million, still requires additional funding of $277 million for its remaining construction up to Sycamore Creek in Santa Barbara. To secure additional funds, Santa Barbara County Association of Governments and Caltrans applied for Senate Bill 1 funding, and an announcement of awards is anticipated within the next month.

About Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara Project

The Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara is a project undertaken by Caltrans and SBCAG in cooperation with local agencies to add a new carpool lane in each direction between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara. The project will improve bridges, interchanges, on- and off-ramps, and add sound walls. To learn more and sign up for project updates visit www.SBROADS.com.

About the California Transportation Commission

The California Transportation Commission is an independent public agency responsible for programming and allocating state and federal transportation funds used in the construction of highway, intercity passenger rail, active transportation, transit, and aeronautic improvements throughout California.

Caltrans District 5

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too. Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/