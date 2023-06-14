Theatre Group at SBCC Announces New Slate of Shows, Starting with ‘Guys and Dolls’ in July

The longest running theater organization in Santa Barbara (producing shows at SBCC since 1978, with direct historical ties to the Alhecama Theatre), the Theatre Group at SBCC recently announced its 2023-24 theater season which begins in July with the classic musical Guys and Dolls.

‘Guys and Dolls’ runs July 14-29 | Credit: Courtesy

Running July 14-29 at the Garvin Theatre on the Santa Barbara City College campus, Guys and Dolls (based on a Damon Runyon story) is a musical romantic comedy involving the unlikeliest of Manhattan pairings: a high-rolling gambler and a strait-laced puritanical missionary, a showgirl dreaming of settling down, and a crap game manager, who will settle for anywhere to roll dice. A family friendly show that is considered a musical classic, it features beloved songs such as “I’ve Never Been In Love Before,” “A Bushel and a Peck”, and “Luck Be a Lady.”

‘Emma’ runs October 13-28 | Credit: Courtesy

Next up October 13-28 at the Garvin is Emma, based on Jane Austen’s novel of the same name. This new adaptation of Austen’s classic novel, from playwright Kate Hamill, tells the story of a charming, witty and independent-minded woman who believes that her greatest talent is as a matchmaker. Expect fast-paced action and a fresh feminist take on this oft-performed treasured classic.

‘Treasure Island’ runs March 1-16, 2024 | Credit: Courtesy

Spring 2024 takes us on another classic adventure March 1-16, a theatrical adaptation of Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson. A dangerous voyage, a search for long buried treasure, travel to a distant abandoned island and lots and lots of pirates take the stage at the Garvin in this thrill seeking adaptation by Bryony Lavery. Expect pirate songs and sword play in this family friendly production.

‘The Outsider’ runs April 12-27, 2024 | Credit: Courtesy

The season ends in the intimate Jurkowitz Theatre on campus with the comedy The Outsider by Paul Slade Smith. Running April 12-27, 2024, this comedy has been compared to the inspirational style of Mr. Smith Goes to Washington. It’s a heartwarming story of loyalty and common sense in the nonsensical world of campaign politics.

‘John Proctor is the Villain,’ a student showcase, runs November 8-18 | Credit: Courtesy

In addition to the Theatre Group at SBCC productions, which use talent from the professional, community and student ranks, season subscribers also get the first chance to purchase tickets to the SBCC student showcase, which features student actors. This season’s Theatre Arts Department student showcase production running November 8-18 is John Proctor is the Villain by Kimberly Belflower. Set at a rural high school in Georgia, this show follows the story of a group of teens studying The Crucible as they navigate young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals.

Season tickets are currently available by phone (805) 965-5935 or mail. Single tickets go on sale June 20, theatregroupsbcc.com.