Construction of Newest Affordable Housing Project in Santa Barbara Is Nearing Completion

Construction of Vera Cruz Village, Designated for Special Needs and Homeless Individuals, Is Nearing Completion

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara’s (HACSB) newest affordable housing project, Vera Cruz Village, is nearing completion. Designated for special needs and homeless individuals, the Housing Authority developed the project in response to the critical need for more permanent supportive housing units in the city of Santa Barbara.

Many residents moving into Vera Cruz Village will have little to no income and few possessions, which is why 2nd Story Associates, HACSB’s affiliate nonprofit support organization, is encouraging donations through its Furnishing Hope program.

The Furnishing Hope Program supports Housing Authority clients that are more vulnerable — such as seniors, disabled individuals, and those coming from homelessness — with beds and other basic household items.

A donation of any amount will cover the cost of providing for a formerly homeless individual with essential items such as bed linens, kitchen utensils, and toiletries.

“Simple comforts, such as having a bed to sleep in and a kitchen to cook in, can help to create a restorative and stabilizing space,” said HACSB Resident Programs Supervisor Alice Villarreal Redit. “With additional support from the community, we can provide household essentials that will help to make each of these 28 new homes complete.”

Earlier this month, 2nd Story Associates received a $50,000 grant from The Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara to supply all 28 units at Vera Cruz Village. The Women’s Fund is a volunteer-led collective donor organization that enables women to combine charitable dollars into significant grants addressing the critical needs of women, children, and families in South Santa Barbara County. With their help, HACSB and 2nd Story Associates will be able to provide beds, dressers, dining tables, chairs, lamps, and nightstands for each unit.

Located at 116 East Cota Street, construction on the 28-unit affordable housing project is expected to be completed late summer 2023, and will feature services such as instructor-led educational, health, and wellness classes; community room for residents; and no parking demands.

For more information, see 2nd-story.org.