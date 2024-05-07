Ten Thousand Steps in the Right Direction 

Walking through a beautiful vineyard estate on a weekend morning is a pretty great way to improve your own mental health — and on Saturday, May 18, you can do just that in support of the greater community as well.

Alma Rosa Winery’s Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction fundraiser was conceived by Alma Rosa’s proprietors Bob and Barb Zorich and General Manager Debra Eagle to support community services for mental health, as well as research and treatment for anxiety and depression. This year’s event is the fifth annual iteration of the Peace of Mind fundraising campaign, which has raised $745,000 over the last four years for two organizations: One Mind and the Mental Wellness Center in Santa Barbara.

One Mind (onemind.org) was founded by Shari and Garen Staglin in 1995, as their means to “run toward the problem” of their son’s schizophrenia diagnosis. It is now a leading mental health nonprofit that heals lives by direct support for neuropsychiatric brain research.

Mental Wellness Center (mentalwellnesscenter.org) has been the leading provider of mental health support to adults, families, and youth in Santa Barbara for 77 years, providing mental health education to nearly 5,000 local students and operating a residential services program in seven community sites. The Mental Wellness Center also serves individuals and families impacted by mental illness through support groups and social connection programs such as the on-site recovery day program that sees hundreds of individuals, both housed and unhoused, living with severe mental illness.

“May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and we are looking forward to welcoming guests back to our estate for the fifth annual Peace of Mind fundraising walk. Each year, it’s special to see our greater community come together to support the critical work of these two organizations. Funds raised through this event will make an impactful difference in advocacy, research, and treatment for individuals experiencing mental illness,” said Eagle.

The 10,000-step walk features varied terrain and sweeping views of Alma Rosa’s estate vineyards.

Participants at Alma Rosa’s ‘Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction’ fundraising walk on the vineyard property | Photo: Courtesy

Following the walk, the winery will host an intimate reception at a covered hillside tasting space, featuring the latest releases from Alma Rosa’s Winemaker Samra Morris, as well as from other local wineries including The Hilt Estate, Peake Ranch Winery, Brander Vineyard, Sanford Winery, Casa Dumetz Wines and Loubud Wines.

Participants who register a group of five or more people as a team for the event will also be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a complimentary wine tasting party for up to 12 people at Alma Rosa’s historic Ranch House. Online registration will close on Friday, May 17, at 5 p.m., and event check-in will begin on Saturday, May 18, at 8 a.m. The walk starts at 9 a.m. and will last approximately two hours. Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy a glass of sparkling wine and non-alcoholic refreshments at the top of the estate.

In addition, the Zorichs will be matching individual donations dollar for dollar up to $35,000 for each organization, for a total of up to $70,000, and corporate donations dollar for dollar up to $25,000. They have already received generous donations from Rio Vista Chevrolet in Buellton and SCI Specialty Construction.

See runsignup.com/Race/CA/Buellton/PeaceofMind10000StepsintheRightDirection to register for the walk, view leaderboards, or make personal donations to a beneficiary of your choice. The registration fee to participate is $55 per person, which is automatically split between the two organizations.

For more information about Alma Rosa’s commitment to mental health awareness and support, please visit: almarosawinery.com/about/community-commitment.