Summer Solstice Spurs New Life

By
Wed Jun 21, 2023 | 11:55am

The Indy staff is thrilled to have another reason to celebrate the longest and sunniest days of the year — one of our own just had a baby!

Our Marketing Manager, Emily Lee, and her husband, Jerry, welcomed their second baby, Vincent James Lee, just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 11. Everyone is settling in well at home, including big sister Norah. 

Vincent already has quite the range of nicknames, including Vin, Vinny, Vinny Vin, and Bubbies. Baby Vin enjoys napping on his mama, watching his big sister play, and listening to bossa nova.

We are thrilled to welcome another kid to the Indy family!

Wed Jun 21, 2023 | 21:37pm
https://www.independent.com/2023/06/21/summer-solstice-spurs-new-life/

Indy Staff

