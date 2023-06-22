Dual-County Pet Adoption Event

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Ventura and Santa Barbara County, Calif: Ventura County Animal Services and Santa Barbara Animal Services are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership aimed at finding loving homes for animals in need. In an unprecedented move, both organizations have joined forces to organize a fee-waived pet adoption event that will take place simultaneously across all five (5) shelters along the south coast. This occasion marks the first of its kind, showcasing the dedication and commitment of both organizations to the welfare of animals.

This fee-waived pet adoption event will take place on Saturday, July 1st, 2023, and applies to all animals over one (1) year of age. It is important to note that while there will be no adoption fee for these animals, there may be a nominal license fee depending on the city in which the adopter resides. This fee will help ensure that each adopted pet receives the appropriate licensing, vaccinations, and identification, in compliance with local regulations. All interested parties must participate in the full adoption process to ensure the best possible matches are made. All animals leave the shelter spayed or neuter, vaccinated, flea-treated, and microchipped. The collaboration between VCAS and SBCAS aims to ensure that every eligible individual or family can find their perfect companion without the financial burden of an adoption fee.

Both Ventura County Animal Services and Santa Barbara County Animal Services are renowned for their tireless efforts in animal welfare and have consistently strived to promote responsible pet ownership. This joint initiative serves as a testament to their shared vision of finding forever homes for as many animals as possible. By collaborating and pooling their resources, both organizations aim to maximize the impact of this event and make a significant difference in the lives of countless animals and their future families.

For more information about the pet adoption event, including adoption hours, adoption process, and shelter locations, please visit the websites of Ventura County Animal Services (www.vcas.us) and Santa Barbara Animal Services (www.sbcphd.org/animal-services).

