An Introduction to the Barbareño Chumash Language

Many Indigenous languages around the world are in danger of disappearing forever. In this presentation, you will learn about one of these languages, the Barbareño Chumash language of southern Santa Barbara County.

This is a rare glimpse of a community and its language that once thrived on and are closely tied to the land where the cities of Goleta and Santa Barbara stand today, and which are surviving after 250 years of contact with Spanish, Mexican, and American culture and society.

What distinguishes this language from other Chumash and California Native languages? What events have led this community and its language to their present condition? What are their hopes and dreams for the future?

﻿These questions and more will be answered in this presentation!

Our talk is co-hosted with James Yee, a descendent of a long line of Native American Chumash ancestors who have lived in the southern Santa Barbara County area for untold generations.

A painting of Luisa Ygnacio, James Yee’s great great grandmother

hangs in the lobby of the SB Marriott Residence Inn (Artist, Hollie Harmon).

Born in Santa Barbara and raised in Goleta, James has a master’s degree in Education from Temple University, Tokyo, Japan Campus. He is the former chairman of the Barbareño Band of Chumash Indians. Currently, he is a 4th year graduate student in the Department of Linguistics at the University of California at Santa Barbara, studying the language of his ancestors.

A photograph of John P. Harrington (linguist) with Lucrecia Ygnacio-Garcia (James Yee’s great-grandmother) and Mary Yee (Jame’s grandmother) holding John Yee ( father).