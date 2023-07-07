Marlon Wayans to Perform in Santa Ynez, at Chumash Casino

Comedian Marlon Wayans brings his North American stand-up tour, Microphone Fiend, to the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez on Friday, July 14.

An actor, screenwriter, producer, director, and comic, Marlon Wayans is best known for his comedic roles in films and television shows including In Living Color, The Wayans Bros, and the Scary Movie franchise. Often collaborating with his siblings, the prolific Wayans first reached prominence in the 1990s, with the prominence of Keenan Ivory Wayans’ television show In Living Color, which aired on Fox from 1990-1994.

Born and raised in New York City as the youngest of ten siblings, Wayans made his film debut at age 16 in his brother, Keenan Ivory Wayans’ parody film, I’m Gonna Git You Sucka. Wayans would later gain greater recognition for his role in In Living Color. He would continue to collaborate with his siblings, co-starring in The Wayans Bros. from 1995 to 1999 with his brother, Shawn Wayans, and in 2000, the Wayans brothers co-wrote and starred in the successful parody film Scary Movie, further propelling Marlon into the comedic limelight.

As an actor, Wayans has starred in popular films such as White Chicks (2004), Norbit (2007), in addition to Scary Movie (2000) and Scary Movie 2 (2001), and spinoffs A Haunted House (2013) and A Haunted House 2 (2014). More recently, Wayans acted in Sofia Coppola’s Apple-A24 film On the Rocks (2020) and the hit film Air, released earlier this year.

As a comedian, Wayans has guest hosted on The Daily Show and additionally co-founded urban comedy digital media company, What The Funny, producing online comedy material. Wayans released his first stand-up special, Woke-ish, on Netflix in 2018, and has since produced three more successful specials on HBO Max. His most recent, God Loves Me, was released in March of this year, featuring Wayans’s musings of contemporary culture, including the 2022 Oscars slap scandal. Microphone Fiend sees Wayans returning to live comedy throughout the summer of 2023.

Microphone Fiend takes place on Friday, July 14 at 8 p.m. at the Chumash Casino Resort, a 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at chumashcasino.com.