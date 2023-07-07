STATE ROUTE 154 EMERGENCY SLOPE REPAIRS CONTINUE NEXT WEEK

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – An emergency slope repair project on State Route 154 at Postmile 16 just north of Camp Tequepis Road will result in a one-way traffic control operation next week.

This 24/7 flagging operation will begin on Monday, July 10 at 8 am and is expected to last until Thursday, July 13 at 4 pm. This will allow crews to complete slope failure repairs from the January winter storms including the removal and replacement of the westbound lane.

The contractor for this $7.4 million emergency project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria, CA.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/