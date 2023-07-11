The California Wine Festival returns to Chase Park for two days of coastal tasting events on Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15.

The California Wine Festival Returns to Santa Barbara July 14-15 | Credit: Courtesy

Throughout the two days, guests will be able to sample pours from winemaking regions across California, paired with gourmet appetizers from many of Santa Barbara’s top restaurants. The event also includes live entertainment and lifestyle exhibitors, and of course, that lovely ocean breeze from the coast.

Friday evening kicks off with a Sunset Rare and Reserve Tasting at Chase Palm Park’s charming Carousel House. The ultimate experience for wine connoisseurs, a sparkling wine reception begins the evening of sampling vintage and rare wines. Limited-production and tasting room exclusives will be offered, hailing from vineyards based in California’s revered wine producing regions.

Guests will be able to participate in a silent auction throughout the evening, bidding on highly-sought after items such as exotic wines, tasting tours, and dining certificates. All proceeds from the auction will benefit The Foodbank of Santa Barbara, whose mission is to increase food security, end hunger, and transform the health of Santa Barbara County residents through good nutrition.

The wine festivities continue into Saturday, with a Beachside Wine Festival taking place at the ocean side section of Chase Palm Park. The afternoon event lets guests continue their culinary exploration and education through one-on-one conversations and tastings with epicurean and wine talent descending upon Santa Barbara from California’s most distinguished wineries and local restaurants.

Executive Director of the California Wine Festival, Emily Kaufman, said, “we are ecstatic to be celebrating two decades of bringing people together to enjoy the bounty of California’s many wine regions while enjoying life along the coast. We’ve come such a long way since we’ve started, and can’t wait to see what the next two decades will bring.”

One of the largest outdoor wine festivals in the state, California Wine Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Tickets are available here, and more information regarding the California Wine Festival can be found here.