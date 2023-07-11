Who’s Taking Out the Trash in Santa Barbara’s North County?

Waste Management (WM) caps and uniforms dotted the audience at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, where the supervisors unanimously approved a new, 10-year exclusive agreement with MarBorg Industries for solid waste collection in Zone 4 and Zone 5 — covering Santa Ynez Valley and unincorporated areas of Santa Maria and Lompoc.

The locally owned and operated trash hauler’s proposal won out over Waste Management — which currently serves those zones — with the promise of a 5 percent decrease in overall annual rate revenue (including a 4-13 percent reduction in residential rates).

The new contract with MarBorg will go into effect on July 1, 2024, and end on June 30, 2034. MarBorg already provides trash collection services to Zones 1, 2, and 3. With the addition of Zones 4 and 5, MarBorg will have an almost complete monopoly over the Santa Barbara County (potentially excluding cities such as Guadalupe, which may retain its separate contract with WM).

Derek Carlson, the vice president of finance for MarBorg Industries, said that the trash collection company will try to incorporate WM employees into the new contract “as seamlessly as possible.” | Credit: Courtesy

Thirty-two public commenters spoke at the meeting, a majority of whom were WM employees, concerned with losing their jobs and the opportunities provided to them by WM, and asking the board to reconsider its decision based on the decades’ worth of partnership between WM and the county. However, MarBorg’s prioritization of hiring qualified WM staff affected by the change is built into the new agreement. Qualified WM employees will receive first offerings of employment to facilitate a seamless transfer to MarBorg.

Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson said that the decision came down to the rates. Although he acknowledged Waste Management has gone above and beyond in being a partner in the community, and that he would’ve been happy with either company, “[His] job is to make sure we have the best rate with a responsible provider, and MarBorg is absolutely a responsible provider.”