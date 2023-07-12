Overnight Lane Closures For Paving Project on US 101 in Gaviota to Begin Next Week

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A paving project on US 101 from north of Gaviota State Park to Old Coast Highway in Gaviota will begin on Sunday, July 16.

The #2 (right) lane of northbound and southbound US 101 will be closed from July 16 through August 11 during the overnight hours from 7 pm to 5 am. This closure will allow for the grinding and paving of roughly six miles of US 101 in addition to the reconstruction of shoulders, placement of High Friction Surface Treatment, removal and replacement of concrete barriers, and the installation of new guardrails and retaining walls. The on and off-ramps to Highway 1 from both directions of US 101 will be closed as well for the grinding and paving of ramps and the installation of new drainage systems.

The contractor for this $46.5 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria, CA. Construction is expected to be complete by Winter 2025.

Photo of US 101 Before Project Begins | Credit: Courtesy

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

| #BeWorkZoneAlert | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube |