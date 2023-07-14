Honoring the Late David Crosby at the Lobero Theatre on August 20

If you’ve got to get scooped, it may as well be by Rolling Stone! Apparently one of the artists involved in the upcoming David Crosby tribute concert was so excited about the August 20 show that they gave the information to the venerable magazine before the Lobero even had the chance to make the announcement that tickets were going on sale.

Crosby, who died in January, was scheduled to perform as part of the Lobero’s 150th Anniversary Ovation Celebration in February, and had put together a group of superb musicians for the band. That group, using the name Stand and Be Counted (after the classic Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young song) will even perform the set list Crosby had crafted especially for the Lobero (a venue so special that Architectural Digest named it one of the “11 Most Beautiful Theaters in the World” last week).

Along with special guest Shawn Colvin, the performers include an impressive list of session and touring players: Stevie Distanislao, a Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and Kenny Loggins band vet, on drums/vocals; Andrew Ford, from Crosby, Pevar & Raymond (CPR), Whitney Houston, and Chaka Khan, on bass; Lara Johnston, of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Doobie Brothers fame, on vocals; Dean Parks, who’s played with Crosby/Nash, James Taylor, and Lyle Lovett, on guitar; Steve Postell, who we saw at the Lobero last fall with the Immediate Family and who also played with David Crosby and with John Oates, on guitar/vocals; James Raymond; Crosby, Stills & Nash, CPR, Oleta Adams, and the Spice Girls, on keyboard/vocals; Chris Stills, who’s played with his father, Stephen Stills, as well as Ryan Adams, on guitar/vocals; and vocalist Ken Stacey, who’s played with Michael Jackson, Phil Collins, and Elton John.

Tickets to this star-studded and sure-to-be-sentimental night are obviously moving fast. There are also limited spots available for a VIP post show artist reception to the event on Sunday, August 20. For more information, see lobero.org.