Jeffrey Silverstein Stops by Santa Barbara

Musician Jeffrey Silverstein is hitting the road and coming to Santa Barbara in support of Western Sky Music, his second long play (LP) for Arrowhawk Records. Playing at the Mollusk Surf Shop on July 23, Silverstein is offering a night of free entertainment and beverages from Figueroa Mountain Brewing.

Silverstein has been obsessed with music for as long as he can remember, and he was always around music playing in his home growing up. The jazz, blues, and folk that his parents listened to provided Silverstein with a variety of influences when he decided to go into the music industry.

From when he first picked up a guitar to forming bands in high school, Silverstein has had a love for music and the connection that it brings between others. “I just remember band practice was my favorite day of the week,” he said. “I think that kind of communication and connection with others through music is a beautiful thing.”

Silverstein draws inspiration for his music through his move to the Pacific Northwest and the natural landscape. Sometimes the lyrics come first, but most of the time he sits on one guitar chord, guitar progression, or riff and goes from there.

“It’s really just enjoying the sound of one thing and letting that wash over me,” said Silverstein. “I can’t be too concerned about where a song is going and have to naturally let it take shape from there.” Silverstein also collaborates with his band to create new music.

Jeffrey Silverstein performs at Mollusk Surf Shop on July 23. | Photo: Shade Standard

The title Western Sky Music came from a trip out to Eastern Oregon. Silverstein camped at Cottonwood Canyon State Park, and it was one of those nights where he couldn’t get over how perfectly clear the sky was.

Like many artists, Silverstein had to cancel his tour because of COVID-19, along with not being able to promote his new album that he released just before everything shut down. However, with everyone home and looking for more, Silverstein’s ambient music found an audience.

“A lot of that record found its audience even more so because we were all at home listening to it, or people were looking for that type of sound,” said Silverstein. “I’m so happy that it found its audience and continued to do so in a weird way.”

After his West Coast tour, Silverstein has plans to release a new extended release (EP), play some shows in September, and then announce more. Silverstein is also a teacher, and being on summer break has been a nice opportunity for him to get back to writing and enjoying playing his guitar — slowing down a bit.

Silverstein will perform at Mollusk Surf Shop (208 Gray Ave., Santa Barbara) with Nydia Gonzalez on July 23 at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.). The show is free and open to the public.